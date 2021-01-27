Jackets Visit Miami for Thursday Tilt on ACCN

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball returns to action on Thursday, visiting Miami for a 6 p.m. tip in the Watsco Center. Pam Ward and LaChina Robinson will call the game on the ACC Network.

Tech (8-3, 6-2 ACC) is coming off a solid win over Florida State last Sunday for its sixth Atlantic Coast Conference win of the season. Three Yellow Jackets finished in double-figures led by Kierra Fletcher with 18 points. Lotta-Maj Lahtinen recorded her third consecutive game with 17 points, while Loyal McQueen added 12 points off the bench. Lahtinen continues to lead Tech’s offense, averaging 16.4 points per game.

Miami (7-6, 4-6 ACC) has played five-straight road games dating back to its last home game on Jan. 3 against Clemson. Most recently, the Hurricanes took No. 1 Louisville to the wire, dropping a 79-76 decision in the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday. Kelsey Marshall leads Miami with a 14.5 points per game average, while Taylor Mason owns a team-best 5.2 rebounds per game.

Miami narrowly leads the all-time series against Georgia Tech, 17-15. The Hurricanes and Jackets have split the last four meetings, including the two meetings last season. Miami owns a 10-5 advantage in games taking place in Coral Gables.

Follow Along:

Live Stats: Click Here

Watch Live: ACC Network; Watch Online

Listen Live: Click Here

Gameday Publications:

Game Notes/Media Center

