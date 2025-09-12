Jackets Victorious on Opening Day of Fall Action

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis opened the 2025 fall slate on Friday, splitting squads between the Blue Gray National Tennis Classic in Montgomery, Ala. and the Debbie Southern Furman Fall Classic in Greenville, S.C. Between the two tournaments, the Yellow Jackets collected eight victories.

Blue Gray National Tennis Classic

The Yellow Jackets saw a successful opening day at the Blue Gray National Tennis Classic, with wins over UAB and LSU. In the blue draw, Alejandra Cruz and Scarlett Nicholson swept doubles and singles action against UAB. Pairing together, the duo edged out a doubles battle, 8-7 (6), against Kristyna Damaskova and Klara Kajabova. Cruz and Nicholson then went on to collect a pair of straight-set singles victories to complete the sweep.

Competing in the gray draw, Taly Licht and Olivia Carneiro pocketed an 8-6 doubles victory over LSU’s Ioana Sava and Alexia Marginean to gain the advantage. Licht proved to be the deciding win in singles action, topping Sava in straight-sets, 6-2, 6-3.

Georgia Tech returns to action on Saturday with Cruz and Nicholson facing Ole Miss in the blue draw and Licht and Carneiro competing against Iowa State in the gray draw.

Debbie Southern Furman Fall Classic

Georgia Tech also sent four Yellow Jackets back to the Debbie Southern Furman Fall Classic. Highlighting the opening day were wins from the doubles team of Given Roach and Seri Nayuki and singles victories from Nayuki and Sabritt Dozier. Competing in flight one, Roach and Nayuki teamed up to defeat Penn State’s Olivia Dorner and Maelie Monfils, 7-6 (5), in first round action before falling in a competitive match in the second round, 6-3, to Kate Dmitrichenko and Mariia Hlahola of Texas Tech.

Nayuki kept her winning ways going, collecting a three-set singles battle in flight four against Indiana’s Nicole Sifuentes, 6-4, 6-7(3), 6-4. The freshman Yellow Jacket will seek a semifinal win on Saturday to secure a spot in the flight championship match. Also victorious in singles action was Dozier, who upended Elena Molla (Kentucky), 5-7, 6-0, 7-5.

The tournament resumes at 9 a.m. on Saturday with one round of doubles followed by one round of singles.

Blue Gray National Tennis Classic Results

Blue Draw: Georgia Tech def. UAB – 3-0

Alejandra Cruz/Scarlett Nicholson (GT) def. Kristyna Damaskova/Klara Kajabova (UAB) 8-7 (8-6)

Alejandra Cruz (GT) def. Kristyna Damaskova (UAB) 6-4, 6-1

Scarlett Nicholson (GT) def. Klara Kajabova (UAB) 6-4, 6-0

Gray Draw: Georgia Tech def. LSU – 2-1

Taly Licht/Olivia Carneiro (GT) def. Ioana Sava/Alexia Marginean (LSU) 8-6

Taly Licht (GT) def. Ioana Sava (LSU) 6-2, 6-3

Alexia Marginean (LSU) def. Olivia Carneiro (GT) 6-1, 6-0

Saturday Schedule of Play

Blue Draw: Georgia Tech vs. Ole Miss

Gray Draw: Georgia Tech vs. Iowa State

Debbie Southern Furman Fall Classic Results

Doubles Flight 1

Given Roach/Seri Nayuki (GT) def. Olivia Dorner/Maelie Monfils (Penn State) 7-6 (5)

Kate Dmitrichenko/Mariia Hlahola (Texas Tech) def. Given Roach/Seri Nayuki (GT) 6-3



Doubles Flight 3

Nicole Sifuentes/Mansi Vadyala (Indiana) def. Elena Karantali/Sabritt Dozier (GT) 6-2

Bianca Ceroni/Molly Robinson (Furman) def. Elena Karantali/Sabritt Dozier (GT) 7-5

Singles Flight 1

Kate Dmitrichenko (Texas Tech) def. Given Roach (GT) 6-4, 6-3

Singles Flight 4

Seri Nayuki (GT) def. Nicole Sifuentes (Indiana) 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-4

Singles Flight 5

Marina Fuduric (Kentucky) def. Elena Karantali (GT) 6-0, 6-4

Singles Flight 6

Sabritt Dozier (GT) def. Elena Molla (Kentucky) 5-7, 6-0, 7-5

Saturday Schedule of Play

Given Roach/Seri Nayuki (GT) vs. Krystal Blanch/Stella Li (Wake Forest)

Given Roach (GT) vs. Sasha Dimitrov (Furman)

Seri Nayuki (GT) vs. Maelie Monfils (Penn State) – SF

Elena Karantali (GT) vs. Jane Dunyon (South Carolina)

Sabritt Dozier (GT) vs. Stella Li (Wake Forest)

