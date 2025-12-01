Jackets Unveil 2026 Men's Tennis Spring Schedule

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team revealed its schedule for the 2026 spring season. The Jackets will host all 11 non-conference matches in the early portion of the season before squaring off with five tournament teams during ACC play at home.

The Yellow Jackets will begin the 2026 campaign hosting the 102nd edition of the Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, January 17 at 5 p.m. Georgia Tech will quickly return for a weekday doubleheader with Liberty at 11 a.m. and Wofford at 4 p.m. on the following Monday at home.

Tech hosts UNC Wilmington on January 31 before facing in-state foe Georgia Southern on February 1. Two home doubleheaders follow suit with Charlotte and Tennessee Tech on February 6 before clashes with North Alabama and Samford on February 13.

Jacksonville State and Texas Tech will each face GT for the first time in their program histories with the Gamecocks playing on February 20 as the Red Raiders and Yellow Jackets clash on February 22.

The ACC portion of the schedule begins with four consecutive road matches. Tech will face two top-10 sides from last year with NC State on February 27 and reigning national champion Wake Forest on March 1. Matches at Notre Dame on March 6 and Louisville on March 8 close out the opening road slate.

The opening home conference weekend features Miami and Florida State on March 13 and 15, respectively, before trekking back to the Tar Heel state to clash with Duke on March 20 and North Carolina on March 22.

The Jackets will enjoy six consecutive home matches to close out the regular season, hosting Stanford, California, and SMU in-conference for the first time on March 26, March 28, and April 2, respectively. The Citadel comes down to face Tech hours after the matchup with the Golden Bears. Boston College returns to the Flats to finish out the final full weekend of matches on April 4 before the final match against Clemson on April 10.

Georgia Tech will await its seeding in the ACC Championships before traveling to Cary, North Carolina to compete in the tournament. The Jackets will then await selection for the NCAA Tournament which will be held throughout the month of May.

The 2026 Jackets will comprise of six returners with two newcomers in California junior transfer Jonathan Irwanto and highly-touted Dutch freshman Hidde Schoenmakers.

2026 Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis Schedule

DATE TIME OPPONENT Sat. Jan 17 5 p.m. Georgia Mon. Jan 19 11 a.m. 4 p.m. Liberty Wofford Sat. Jan 31 12 p.m. UNC Wilmington Sat. Feb 1 10 a.m. Georgia Southern Fri. Feb 6 11 a.m. 4 p.m. Charlotte Tennessee Tech Fri. Feb 13 11 a.m. 4 p.m. North Alabama Samford Fri. Feb 20 4 p.m. Jacksonville State Sun. Feb 22 11 a.m. Texas Tech Fri. Feb 27 5 p.m. at NC State* Sun. Mar 1 12 p.m. at Wake Forest* Fri. Mar 6 5 p.m. at Notre Dame* Sun. Mar 8 12 p.m. at Louisville* Fri. Mar 13 5 p.m. Miami* Sun. Mar 15 12 p.m. Florida State* Fri. Mar 20 3 p.m. at Duke* Sun. Mar 22 12 p.m. at North Carolina* Thu. Mar 26 4 p.m. Stanford* Sat. Mar 28 11 a.m. 4 p.m. California* The Citadel Thu. Apr 2 4 p.m. SMU* Sat. Apr 4 12 p.m. Boston College* Fri. Apr 10 4 p.m. Clemson* Wed. Apr 15 – Sun. Apr 19 ACC Championships (Cary, N.C.) Fri. May 1 – Sun. May 3 NCAA First and Second Rounds Fri. May 8 – Sat. May 9 NCAA Third Round Thu. May 14 – Sun. May 17 NCAA Final Site (Athens, Ga.)

Key: HOME AWAY | *ACC Matches | Dates and time are subject to change

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

