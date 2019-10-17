Jackets Travel to Penn State National Open

Live Results

THE FLATS –Georgia Tech men’s and women’s cross country teams head to their third meet of the season on Friday, as they travel to University Park, Pa. for the Penn State National Open.

The meet begins with the women’s 6000m at 10:45 a.m., followed by the men’s 5.2-mile race at 11:30 a.m. The Jackets will be one of 17 schools competing, including two (No. 23 Penn and No. 30 Penn State) ranked in the top 30 nationally on the women’s side.

The Tech women come in ranked No. 4 in the most recent south region poll released by the USTFCCCA. They’ll be led by Nicole Fegans, who was the top finisher for the women at each of the Jackets’ first two meets, finishing second overall at the Bulldog Invite and fifth overall at the Coast-to-Coast Battle in Beantown.

The men, also ranked No. 4 in the south region, will be led by Avery Bartlett, who has been the Jackets’ top finisher for the men at each of the first two meets, and placed first overall overall at the Bulldog Invite.

This will be one final tune-up before the Jackets compete at the ACC Championships, Nov. 1 in Blacksburg, Va.

ACC Network has launched!

The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports that launched on Aug. 22, 2019. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including 40 football games, as well as 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests.

Don’t get shut out! For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t carrying the ACC Network are urged to contact their providers and ask for the ACC Network to be a part of their subscription

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter ( @GT_TrackNField ), Facebook ( Georgia Tech Track & Field/Cross Country ) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com