Jackets Travel to Notre Dame for Top-15 Battle

No. 12 GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS (14-10, 11-7 ACC) vs. No. 12 NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH (13-5, 12-5 ACC) Friday-Sunday, April 9-11 • South Bend, Ind. (Frank Eck Stadium) 5 p.m. • 2 p.m. • 1 p.m.

TOP STORYLINES



• No. 12 Georgia Tech heads back out on the road for two-straight weeks, beginning at No. 12 Notre Dame on April 9-11.

• Despite dropping the series to Virginia, Georgia Tech still finds itself atop the ACC standings at 11-7, alongside Virginia Tech (11-7) and Notre Dame (11-5).

• Coincidentally, Virginia Tech and Notre Dame are the Jackets’ next two series, both on the road, where Tech has been 7-2 this season.

• Despite a colder weekend at the plate, Georgia Tech continues to lead the ACC, hitting .297.

• In addition to leading the ACC in hitting, Georgia Tech also leads the league in doubles per game and slugging, while ranking second in triples, scoring and on-base percentage.

• True freshman Kevin Parada still leads the Jackets and is second in the ACC, hitting .413 on 39 hits.

• Parada was tabbed the Midseason Freshman of the Year by D1Baseball.

• Also hitting north of .300 is Drew Compton (.356), Luke Waddell (.323), Tres Gonzalez (.316), and Justyn-Henry Malloy (.300).

• Gonzalez ranks third in the ACC in walks (20), while Colin Hall and Parada are second in triples (2).

• Georgia Tech will start its usual trio on the mound this weekend in Brant Hurter, Andy Archer and Sam Crawford.

• In a combined 107.2 innings, the trio has allowed just 35 earned runs for a collective ERA of 2.93.

• In the last three weeks, the three have issued just 10 earned runs over 51.2 innings for a 1.74 ERA.

• The three have also combined to a 3.34:1 strikeout to walk ratio.

• Archer leads the ACC with his 1.86 ERA.