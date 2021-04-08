Jackets Travel to Notre Dame for Top-15 Battle

No. 12 GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS (14-10, 11-7 ACC) vs. No. 12 NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH (13-5, 12-5 ACC)
Friday-Sunday, April 9-11 • South Bend, Ind. (Frank Eck Stadium)
5 p.m. • 2 p.m. • 1 p.m.
Friday
TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Grant DelVecchio
Analyst: Collin Soecker
Radio: WREK 91.1 FM | Listen Online | GT Gameday App | TuneIn
Play-by-Play: Brandt Plomaritis
Analyst: Jonathan Wu
Saturday
TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Grant DelVecchio
Analyst: Collin Soecker
Radio: WREK 91.1 FM | Listen Online | GT Gameday App | TuneIn
Play-by-Play: Reilly O’Neil
Sunday
TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Grant DelVecchio
Analyst: Collin Soecker
Radio: WREK 91.1 FM | Listen Online | GT Gameday App | TuneIn
Play-by-Play: Wiley Ballard
Analyst: Josh Idowu
TOP STORYLINES
• No. 12 Georgia Tech heads back out on the road for two-straight weeks, beginning at No. 12 Notre Dame on April 9-11.
• Despite dropping the series to Virginia, Georgia Tech still finds itself atop the ACC standings at 11-7, alongside Virginia Tech (11-7) and Notre Dame (11-5).
• Coincidentally, Virginia Tech and Notre Dame are the Jackets’ next two series, both on the road, where Tech has been 7-2 this season.
• Despite a colder weekend at the plate, Georgia Tech continues to lead the ACC, hitting .297.
• In addition to leading the ACC in hitting, Georgia Tech also leads the league in doubles per game and slugging, while ranking second in triples, scoring and on-base percentage.
• True freshman Kevin Parada still leads the Jackets and is second in the ACC, hitting .413 on 39 hits.
• Parada was tabbed the Midseason Freshman of the Year by D1Baseball.
• Also hitting north of .300 is Drew Compton (.356), Luke Waddell (.323), Tres Gonzalez (.316), and Justyn-Henry Malloy (.300).
• Gonzalez ranks third in the ACC in walks (20), while Colin Hall and Parada are second in triples (2).
• Georgia Tech will start its usual trio on the mound this weekend in Brant Hurter, Andy Archer and Sam Crawford.
• In a combined 107.2 innings, the trio has allowed just 35 earned runs for a collective ERA of 2.93.
• In the last three weeks, the three have issued just 10 earned runs over 51.2 innings for a 1.74 ERA.
• The three have also combined to a 3.34:1 strikeout to walk ratio.
• Archer leads the ACC with his 1.86 ERA.