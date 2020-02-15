Jackets Travel to No. 4 NC State Sunday

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball continues this two-game road swing, traveling to No. 4/4 NC State for a Sunday matinee. The Yellow Jackets and Wolfpack tipoff at 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra in Reynolds Coliseum.

The Yellow Jackets (16-9, 7-7 ACC) fell in overtime at Virginia Tech most recently. Tech led by three points with 20 seconds left to play in regulation before the Hokies hit their eighth three-pointer of the game to force overtime. Francesca Pan led Tech with 19 points, followed by Kierra Fletcher, who posted a double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds.

NC State (22-2, 11-2 ACC) dropped just its second game this season this past Thursday, falling to No. 9 Louisville in a top-10 showdown in Raleigh. The only other loss this season for NCSU occurred at North Carolina in January. Elissa Cunane leads the Wolfpack, averaging a double-double on the season of 16.7 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.

Georgia Tech and NC State are meeting for the 71st time on the hardwood on Sunday, with the Wolfpack leading the all-time series, 47-23. NCSU has taken six-straight contests against Tech with the Jackets’ last win being on Feb. 17, 2013 in Raleigh.

