Jackets Travel to Georgia Southern For Midweek Clash

GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS (3-0) at GEORGIA SOUTHERN EAGLES (3-0)
Feb. 18, 2025 • 6 PM
Statesboro, Ga. (J.I. Clements Stadium)
TV: ESPN+| Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Danny Waugh
Analyst: Hunter Moseley
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Starting Pitchers
GT – RHP – Connor Chicoli
GS – LHP – Jevarra Martin
SERIES STATS
Overall: GT leads, 109-32
Road: GT leads 48-16
Last Season: GT swept the 2024 season series, 2-0.
Streak: Georgia Tech has won the last five meetings dating back to 2022.
TOP STORYLINES
- Georgia Tech baseball continued its recent success on opening weekend, sweeping Old Dominion by final scores of 3-2, 7-3 and 7-4.
- The Yellow Jackets have now swept the opening series in four consecutive seasons dating back to 2022.
- The pitching staff was the highlight of the opening series, allowing only nine runs over the course of three games, a 10-run improvement after averaging 19 runs allowed over the previous three opening series sweeps (14 RA in 2024, 24 RA in 2023 and 19 RA in 2022).
- The Jacket pitchers struck out a total of 40 batters over the weekend – tied with 2022 for the most strikeouts through three games this century (since at least 2000).
- Through three games the Georgia Tech pitching staff has a combined 2.67 ERA, the lowest since the 2017 season (2.33).
- The Yellow Jackets are tied for second in the ACC with 40 strikeouts and sit fourth in the conference with 13.33 strikeouts per game.
- Even more impressive was the fact that these great numbers were produced by 15 different pitchers, 10 of which were doing so for the first time in White & Gold – The 15 pitchers used were the most in an opening weekend since at least the turn of the century.
- GT has hit a home run in six straight games dating back to last season, thanks to home runs from sophomore Kent Schmidt on opening day, a walk-off grand slam from sophomore Drew Burress on Saturday and a two-run blast from senior Nathan Waugh in the series finale.
- The walk-off hit from Burress capped a seven-run ninth inning – the most runs scored in the 9th inning of a game in a decade – most since scoring eight in a win over FIU (Feb. 21, 2015).
- It was Burress’ first walk off home run in college and the 26th of his career. Burress leads all active NCAA baseball players (all divisions) with a .806 career slugging percentage.
- Georgia Tech improved to 27-5 on opening day under Coach Danny Hall after claiming a 3-2 win on Friday night, bringing Tech’s Opening Day win streak to 13 straight dating back to the 2012 season.
- Tech allowed only two runs thanks to the pitching efforts of Tate McKee, Carson Ballard and Jaylen Paden – the fewest runs GT has allowed in an opening game since shutting out St. Peters (6-0) to start the 2020 season.
- The Jackets offense utilized small ball to get the opening day win, with three hitters combining for three sacrifice bunts, the most sac bunts in a game since May 18, 2017. Tech is tied for the Power 4 lead with three sacrifice bunts laid down this year, tied with Miami (Fla.), Cincinnatti and Michigan.
- Georgia Southern is also 3-0 after sweeping Western Carolina at J.I. Clements Stadium last weekend.
