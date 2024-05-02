Jackets Travel to Face No. 4 Clemson

GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS (27-15, 11-10 ACC) vs. No. 4 CLEMSON TIGERS (34-9, 15-6 ACC)
May 3-5, 2024 • 12 PM (DH), 1 PM
Clemson, S.C. (Kingsmore Stadium)
Friday (DH-1)
TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: William Qualkinbush
Analyst: Bobby Moranda
Radio: WREK 91.1 FM | GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Friday (DH-2)
TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: William Qualkinbush
Analyst: Bobby Moranda
Radio: WREK 91.1 FM | GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Sunday
TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: William Qualkinbush
Analyst: Bobby Moranda
Radio: WREK 91.1 FM | GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
GAMEDAY CENTRAL
Game Notes | 2024 GT Baseball Info Guide
TOP STORYLINES
• After a week off for finals, Georgia Tech baseball looks to keep its momentum going when it travels to No. 4 Clemson on May 3-5 at Kingsmore Stadium.
• The Tigers are Georgia Tech’s third-most common opponent, having played 239 games dating back to 1902. Clemson holds a tight 119-117-3 advantage in the series.
• Tech’s remaining schedule is rated as the toughest in the ACC and fourth-toughest in all of Division I as its remaining opponents have a combined .712 winning percentage (337-136).
• Tech has already beaten then-No. 16 Virginia Tech and No. 10 Virginia, but still has No. 4 Clemson, No. 10 Duke, as well as No. 7 Florida State, in addition to unranked Miami (Fla.).
• After defeating Miami last weekend, Tech has now won four-straight ACC series, joining only Clemson, Virginia Tech and Duke in having accomplished the feat this year.
• Tech had a sensational month of April, earning 11 wins by ranking in the top 5 in both runs allowed and runs scored.
• Continuing to be the spark plug to the offense is Trey Yunger, who leads the team with a .381 average and leads the ACC with 61 hits.
• Freshman phenom Drew Burress continues to rake, hitting .368 for the season (.370 in ACC play) with 14 doubles and 18 home runs, tying the program’s freshman record vs. Miami.
• Burress still leads ACC freshmen in a whopping seven categories and leads all freshmen nationally in four.
• Two-way star Cam Jones earned the John Olerud Player of the Week award after he turned in his second complete game on Saturday against Miami, while also going 4-for-5 with two doubles at the plate.
Alexander-Tharpe Fund
The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on X (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.