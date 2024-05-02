Jackets Travel to Face No. 4 Clemson

TOP STORYLINES



• After a week off for finals, Georgia Tech baseball looks to keep its momentum going when it travels to No. 4 Clemson on May 3-5 at Kingsmore Stadium.

• The Tigers are Georgia Tech’s third-most common opponent, having played 239 games dating back to 1902. Clemson holds a tight 119-117-3 advantage in the series.

• Tech’s remaining schedule is rated as the toughest in the ACC and fourth-toughest in all of Division I as its remaining opponents have a combined .712 winning percentage (337-136).

• Tech has already beaten then-No. 16 Virginia Tech and No. 10 Virginia, but still has No. 4 Clemson, No. 10 Duke, as well as No. 7 Florida State, in addition to unranked Miami (Fla.).

• After defeating Miami last weekend, Tech has now won four-straight ACC series, joining only Clemson, Virginia Tech and Duke in having accomplished the feat this year.

• Tech had a sensational month of April, earning 11 wins by ranking in the top 5 in both runs allowed and runs scored.

• Continuing to be the spark plug to the offense is Trey Yunger, who leads the team with a .381 average and leads the ACC with 61 hits.

• Freshman phenom Drew Burress continues to rake, hitting .368 for the season (.370 in ACC play) with 14 doubles and 18 home runs, tying the program’s freshman record vs. Miami.

• Burress still leads ACC freshmen in a whopping seven categories and leads all freshmen nationally in four.

• Two-way star Cam Jones earned the John Olerud Player of the Week award after he turned in his second complete game on Saturday against Miami, while also going 4-for-5 with two doubles at the plate.