Jackets to Host MSU in 2024 SEC/ACC Challenge

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball will play host to Mississippi State on Wednesday, Dec. 4, in the 2024 edition of the SEC/ACC Women’s Basketball Challenge, the respective conferences and ESPN announced on Wednesday. The SEC/ACC Women’s Basketball Challenge will take place, Dec. 4-5.

All 16 games of the Challenge will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks. Game times and specific network designations will be announced at a later date.

Tech and MSU will meet for the second time in as many seasons, as the opponents squared off in the inaugural Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament (WBIT) last season, in March. The 2024 Challenge meeting will mark the seventh in program history between the teams with the Bulldogs leading the series, 5-1.

This will be the second year of the SEC/ACC Challenge as the conferences began the series last season. Tech played host to Florida in the inaugural Challenge with freshman Rusne Augustinaite dropping a career-high 30 points in the loss. The Yellow Jackets will seek their first win in the Challenge this year against MSU.