Jackets to Host Huskies on Wednesday

GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS (7-3) vs. NORTHEASTERN HUSKIES (5-3)
March 6, 2024 • 4 PM
Atlanta, Ga. (Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium)
Ticket Information | Parking | Promotions
Wednesday
TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Analyst: Kyle Wren
Radio: WREK 91.1 FM | GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Brice Zimmerman
GAMEDAY CENTRAL
Game Notes | 2024 GT Baseball Info Guide | Gameday Rosters
TOP STORYLINES
• Georgia Tech returns home for five-straight games at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium, beginning with Northeastern on March 5 at 4 p.m.
• The Yellow Jackets and Huskies have played just once previously, in 2006 in a 2-1 duel that Tech won with a two-run, seventh-inning HR by GT Hall of Famer Steven Blackwood in the seventh.
• Tech was the No. 1 team in the country at the time, would improve to 14-0 with the win against the Huskies and would eventually make its third trip to the College World Series.
• Tech’s game against Northeastern will mark the first of five home games in seven days as Tech hosts Youngstown State for a four-game series on March 8-10.
• True freshman Drew Burress continues to lead the Georgia Tech offense, hitting .419 with 18 hits — 16 of which for extra-bases.
• Burress continues to lead the country with nine home runs and 0.90 homers per game. He ranks third in the ACC (12th) nationally with 20 RBI and third nationally with 1.233 slugging percentage.
• Tech currently has four .300 hitters – Burress (.419), Mike Becchetti (.382), Payton Green (.353) and Trey Yunger (.333).
• Tech’s starting pitchers have been terrific this season, working a combined 4.40 ERA in 10 starts.
• RHP Aeden Finateri has turned in two quality starts this season and put up a 1.06 ERA with a 21:4 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
• RHP Logan McGuire has a 5.00 ERA, but allowed just two runs in 5.0 innings and a career-high nine strikeouts (to zero walks) on Sunday vs. UGA.
• RHP Carson Ballard (0.00 ERA) and LHP Camron Hill (2.25) have also impressed through a start apiece.
