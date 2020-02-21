Jackets To Hold Professor Appreciation Day

THE FLATS – Playing its final regular season home game on Sunday, Georgia Tech women’s basketball will hold its annual Professor Appreciation Day when it welcomes No. 17/19 Florida State to McCamish Pavilion.

As part of the Professor Appreciation Day, the women’s basketball program and faculty athletic representative Dr. Charles Isbell invited Georgia Tech faculty members to be the Yellow Jackets’ guests at Sunday’s game. The professors in attendance will receive a welcome address and pregame Chalk Talk.

Following the Chalk Talk, faculty members will have the chance to meet with a member of the women’s basketball staff before watching the senior presentations for Tech’s annual Senior Day recognizing Francesca Pan and Chanin Scott. During the game, the professors in attendance will be honored with an on-court recognition at halftime.

Tickets still remain for Sunday’s final regular season home game against Florida State. Fans can purchase tickets online at ramblinwreck.com/tickets.

