Jackets to Begin ACC Championships Action Wednesday

THE FLATS – Following the conclusion of the regular season Sunday, Georgia Tech women’s tennis secured its spot as the 11 seed in the 2026 ACC Championships, set to begin Wednesday, April 15 in Cary, N.C.

The Yellow Jackets (10-13, 4-8 ACC) open their run in the tournament with second-round action against 14-seed Florida State (6-16, 2-10 ACC). Tech defeated the Seminoles 4-2 on March 29, cutting its deficit in the series to 24-18. FSU finished 2-2 on the regular season after falling to the Jackets.

Georgia Tech has won an ACC tournament match in four of the last five seasons entering next week. Wednesday marks Tech’s first ACC Championship game against Florida State since a 4-3 win in 2015.

The 2026 ACC Women’s Tennis Championships will take place at Cary Tennis Park. Click here for more information and purchase tickets here.

The Jackets wrapped up the regular season Sunday in a tough 4-3 loss at Boston College. The Jackets earned the doubles point and court one and two singles but the Eagles managed to take the match.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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