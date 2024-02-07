Jackets Take on No. 23 Syracuse on the Road

GEORGIA TECH (14-9, 5-6 ACC) at No. 23 SYRACUSE (18-4, 8-3 ACC)

Georgia Tech women’s basketball snapped a three-game skid and got back to winning ways with a 58-55 victory at Wake Forest on Sunday. The Demon Deacons took the lead early in the fourth quarter, but Tonie Morgan scored 13 of Tech’s final 16 points to secure the win. Morgan finished with a team-high 22 points in the win for her fourth game this season with 20 or more points.

Syracuse comes into Thursday’s matchup having dropped two of its past three, but most recently collecting a win at Boston College on Sunday. The Orange had a six-game win streak snapped against Virginia Tech and then fell at Louisville. Syracuse is 11-1 when competing at home this season, including a 4-1 record against ACC opponents. Dyaisha Fair averages a team-best 21.6 points per game, which ranks third in the ACC. In conference play, Fair puts up 24.3 points per game on average to rank second in the league.

Georgia Tech has taken the last five meetings against Syracuse to narrowly lead the all-time series, 6-5. Last season, the Jackets collected a 69-57 victory in McCamish Pavilion behind a double-double from Tonie Morgan. While trailing the series when competing in Syracuse, 3-2, Tech has won the last two meetings on the road.

THE TIP-OFF

Georgia Tech is led offensively by Kara Dunn who averages 15.3 points per game. Dunn ranks 10th overall in scoring in the ACC and is also 10th in scoring in ACC games only.

In conference games only, Georgia Tech boasts two players in the top 20 in scoring – Kara Dunn (10th) and Tonie Morgan (12th).

Tech also boasts two players in the top 20 in rebounding in the ACC in overall games – Tonie Morgan (8th) and Kayla Blackshear (t-14th). Morgan also ranks in ACC games as she is tied for 11th, while Blackshear is 19th.

Tonie Morgan is one of two players in the league to rank in the top 10 in rebounding and assists. Morgan is 8th in rebounding and 5th in assists in overall games. Alyssa Ustby of North Carolina is the only other player to rank in the top 10 in both statistical categories.

Morgan is also the only true guard to rank in the top 10 in the ACC in rebounding. Alyssa Utsby (UNC) is listed as a guard/forward and sits at No. 3.

Leading Tech from three-point distance, freshman Rusne Augustinaite is shooting 36.6 percent from long range, helping highlight her strong inaugural collegiate campaign. Augustinaite ranks fourth overall in the ACC in three-point field goals made and is tied for eighth in ACC games only.

Augustinaite is the only freshman in the league to rank in the top 5 in 3-point field goals made at No. 4 in all games.

As a team, Georgia Tech ranks third in the ACC in assists, averaging 16.00 assists per game. Virginia Tech leads the league at 17.41 assists per game, while Notre Dame comes in second at 17.29.

