Jackets Sweep Old Dominion

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball (3-0) polished off the perfect opening weekend, downing Old Dominion (0-3), 7-4 on Sunday afternoon inside Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium. The Yellow Jackets used a two-run home run from Nathan Waugh to take the lead in the fifth inning and a three-run seventh, including the go-ahead RBI off the bat of Waugh to overpower the Monarchs and secure their fourth consecutive opening series sweep.

The Yellow Jackets hit the road for the first time in 2025, traveling down to Statesboro for a Tuesday night mid-week battle against Georgia Southern. First pitch is set for 6 pm on Tuesday, February 18. The game will be streamed on ESPN+

