Jackets Sweep Georgia Southern

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team swept Georgia Southern, 7-0, in convincing fashion. The Jackets competed in 15 total sets throughout the day and won all the finished sets across singles and doubles.

Tech came out and immediately established their play. Court 1 saw the pairing of Gianluca Carlini and Hidde Schoenmakers win the opening three games, dropping just one point. The underclassmen dished out a strong 6-2 win to open the day and notched their second win of the season.

Richard Biagiotti and Jonathan Irwanto won five consecutive games to seal the doubles point at 6-3 on Court 2. Christophe made his season debut on Court 3 with Owen DeMuth and was level at 5-5 before their match was left unfinished.

The Jackets carried the momentum into singles play, winning all six of the opening first sets. Carlini dominated his opponent on Court 3, recording four aces including the match-winning point to punctuate an emphatic 6-0, 6-0 win.

Elias Shokry followed suit as he blanked Davis Taylor in the second set to win 6-2, 6-0 and put Tech within one team point. Shokry has been spotless through the opening portion of the season, riding a three-match winning streak. Biagiotti answered the call with six consecutive games in the final frame to clinch the match at 6-2, 6-1.

Clement worked his way into the match on Court 1 and found his footing during the first set to win 6-4 and won 12 of his final 13 games for his first win of the season. Irwanto battled on Court 4 and pulled out the straight-sets win on the five consecutive game victories.

Schoenmakers came out victorious in both of his sets, grinding out a 7-5, 7-6 (5) result to complete the full sweep of the Eagles.

Georgia Tech will host its first of two Friday doubleheaders beginning with Charlotte and Tennessee Tech on Friday, February 6.

Georgia Tech 7, Georgia Southern 0

Singles:

Christophe Clement (GT) def. Gregoire Delattre (GEOSOU) 6-4, 6-1 #72 Hidde Schoenmakers (GT) def. Albert Saar (GEOSOU) 7-5, 7-6 (5) Gianluca Carlini (GT) def. Edoardo Santoni (GEOSOU) 6-0, 6-0 Jonathan Irwanto (GT) def. William Mirarchi (GEOSOU) 6-3, 6-4 Elias Shokry (GT) def. Davis Taylor (GEOSOU) 6-2, 6-0 Richard Biagiotti (GT) def. Albert Widell (GEOSOU) 6-2, 6-1

Doubles:

Gianluca Carlini/Hidde Schoenmakers (GT) def. Gregoire Delattre/Davis Taylor (GEOSOU) 6-2 Richard Biagiotti/Jonathan Irwanto (GT) def. William Mirarchi/Albert Saar (GEOSOU) 6-3 Christophe Clement/Owen DeMuth (GT) vs. Matthew Mitchell/Edoardo Santoni (GEOSOU) 5-5, unfinished

Georgia Tech (3-1) | Georgia Southern (1-1)

Order of Finish: Doubles (1, 2); Singles (3, 5, 6, 1, 4, 2)

