Jackets Sweep Boston College 7-0

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team completed the rout over Boston College with a 7-0 sweep over the Eagles at home on Saturday afternoon.

The Jackets were ready from the opening serve as the debut pairing of Hidde Schoenmakers and Robert Bauer dominated with two runs of three-straight games to win 6-1 on Court 3. BC fought back with a Court 2 victory before Jonathan Irwanto and Richard Biagiotti secured the doubles point on Court 1 at 6-2.

The domination ensued throughout the afternoon as Tech won all of the opening six sets in singles play before Elias Shokry completed his match in just 53 minutes with a 6-3, 6-1 victory on Court 4. He closed out his match with six consecutive points with three converted break points.

Schoenmakers was the next Jacket up as he came out on fire at 6-1 before managing his second set to win 6-4. The freshman earned his fifth conference win of the season. Biagiotti would be the one to clinch the team victory at 6-3, 6-1 on Court 5 for his fifth ACC singles win.

Gianluca Carlini rounded out the fifth point of the match after his 6-4, 6-2 win on Court 2, now holding a four-match winning streak in singles play. Bauer took care of business on Court 6 with a 6-4, 6-3 result for his second win of the campaign.

Irwanto closed out the sweep after pulling through a 7-5 first set and controlling his second set 6-3. Tech won all six singles matches in straight sets to accomplish the first sweep in conference play this season.

Georgia Tech will complete the regular season with a Friday home match against Clemson at 4 p.m. Seniors Christophe Clement and Bauer will be honored before the match. Admission is free for all home tennis matches at Ken Byers Tennis Complex.

#47 Georgia Tech 7, Boston College 0

Singles:

Hidde Schoenmakers (GT) def. Matthew Carioscia (BC) 6-1, 6-4 Gianluca Carlini (GT) def. Matvey Greschner (BC) 6-4, 6-2 Jonathan Irwanto (GT) def. Mai Gao (BC) 7-5, 6-3 Elias Shokry (GT) def. Matthew Overvelde (BC) 6-3, 6-1 Richard Biagiotti (GT) def. Luke Levanat (BC) 6-3, 6-2 Robert Bauer (GT) def. Aidan Pack (BC) 6-4, 6-3

Doubles:

Jonathan Irwanto/Richard Biagiotti (GT) def. Liam O’Leary/Matvey Greschner (BC) 6-2 Aidan Pack/Matthew Overvelde (BC) def. Gianluca Carlini/Elias Shokry (GT) 6-3 Hidde Schoenmakers/Robert Bauer (GT) def. Luke Levanat/Matthew Carioscia (BC) 6-1

Georgia Tech (12-11, 3-9 ACC) | Boston College (4-14, 0-12 ACC)

Order of Finish: Doubles (3, 2, 1); Singles (4, 15, 2, 6, 3)

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GT_MTEN), Instagram (GT_MTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.