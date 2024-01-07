Jackets Sting Panthers, 68-58

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Kara Dunn led all scorers with 26 points, helping lift Georgia Tech women’s basketball to a 68-58 win at Pitt on Sunday afternoon. In total, three Yellow Jackets finished in double-figures to push Tech to 11-4 overall and 2-1 in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

A trio of three-pointers from the Jackets in the first quarter opened a double-digit lead against Pitt as Tech took control of the game right out of the gate. Dunn handled all of Tech’s offense in the second quarter, dropping 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting, including two three-pointers, as the Jackets pushed their lead out to as many as 12 points, 33-21. The Jackets would lead, 35-24, at intermission.

Pitt crawled back within single digits in the third quarter with a 7-0 spurt midway through, and capped the frame with a triple from Aislin Malcolm to setup a 53-45 ballgame entering the final period. The Panthers opened the fourth with a 9-4 run to cut the score to 58-54, but Tonie Morgan and Dunn posted six unanswered to push Tech back out, 64-54. It was enough for Tech to hold the lead down the stretch to collect its first ACC road win of the season.

Dunn’s 26 points marked her sixth game this season with 20 or more points, and third-straight, while Morgan nearly missed a triple-double with 15 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. Morgan’s statline was good enough for her fourth double-double of the season, and second consecutive. Rusne Augustinaite capped Tech’s trio in double-figures with 14 points.

The Jackets won the battle on the glass, 39-38, and shot 39.3 percent (24-61) from the field and 11-of-13 from the free throw line in the win.

Pitt was led by Malcolm with 19 points, followed by Liatu King with 15 points and 14 rebounds. King, the team’s leading scorer, was held below her average of 20 points per game, and only had 11 points entering the final period.

Georgia Tech returns home on Thursday, Jan. 11, to welcome Clemson to McCamish Pavilion. Tip is slated for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

