Jackets Start North Carolina Swing With Sweep of Demon Deacons

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Georgia Tech volleyball (8-8, 3-4 ACC) handled business on the road on Friday, collecting its second ACC sweep of the season against Wake Forest (8-10, 2-5 ACC).

SET BY SET

Set 1 (GT 25 – WAKE 23)

Set one was the closest set of the match by far with four lead changes and a tied score 13 times. Both teams exchanged points and the lead with neither team getting further than two points away from the other. With a late four-point run, the Jackets took the lead, 24-19, and regardless of the Demon Deacons clawing to 23 points, claimed the set one victory. Both Tech and Wake Forest recorded 12 kills with five Jackets seeing a multi-kill set one. Mambu and Despaigne led the offense in set one with three kills respectively. Soares recorded 10 of Tech’s 12 set one assists with a .357 assist percentage. Mambu led the group defensively with one solo block and two block assists; Pierce also recorded three block assists to open the match.

Set 2 (GT 25 – WAKE 11)

The second set saw Tech boast its highest attack percentage in a set this season with a .632 attack percentage in set two. Tech dominated across the board with 13 kills, three service aces, four digs, three solo blocks, and eight block assists compared to Wake Forest’s eight kills, and four digs. Not only was Tech’s offense solid, but the Jackets held the Deacs to a -.042 attack percentage and saw one of its most consistent defensive sets of the season. Tech jumped out early and established a 7-4 lead before the Demon Deacons called a timeout only for the Jackets to push the set to 13-5 and draw yet another Wake Forest timeout. From then on, the Jackets maintained no less than a 10-point led through to the end of set two. Despaigne was trouble for the Deacs in set two as she boasted a .556 attack percentage with a team high six kills. Pierce was right alongside Despaigne on offense with four kills on four swings. Soares saw an exceptional .647 assist percentage with 11 assists on 17 attempts. Garibaldi once again showed her dominance at the net, leading both teams with one solo block and four block assists.

Set 3 (GT 25 – WAKE 19)

Set three began with the Jackets trailing after the Demon Deacons went on a four-point run to make the set, 11-6. After regrouping, Tech went on to outscore Wake Forest, 8-2, and take the lead, 14-13. The two continued to trade points with Tech retaining the lead through to the 25-19 finish. Fiedorowicz came alive in the third set, recording seven kills on 11 swings. Despaigne (3), Mambu (3), and Pierce (2) all recorded a multi-kill set three as well. Soares finished the match recording 15 of Tech’s 18 final assists. Velez was responsible for six of Tech’s 13 final digs, as was Bieleski.

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets remain in North Carolina to take on NC State on Sunday, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. The match is set to be streamed on ACCNX.

