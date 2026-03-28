Jackets Split Saturday Doubleheader

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team split the Saturday doubleheader with a 7-0 sweep over The Citadel after a 4-1 conference defeat to California.

California opened the match with the doubles point after Court 1 and 2 victories. Tech’s Court 3 pairing was left unfinished at 5-5.

Senior Christophe Clement answered the call early, winning the opening five games of his Court 1 dual and stole three breaks before taking the set 6-2.

The Golden Bears took four of the first set in singles play, fellow senior Elias Shokry marched back from a 5-2 deficit with four consecutive games before outlasting Paris Pouatcha in the set tiebreaker on Court 5.

California increased their lead to three with singles wins on Courts 1 and 2 as Clement’s opponent Fryderyk Lechno Wasiutynski won two quick sets to close down the front two courts. Gianluca Carlini dropped the first frame 6-3 and was down 3-2 in the following set before the sophomore found his game.

The sophomore unleashed a furious comeback to win the second frame 6-3 before blanking the third set with a 6-0 scoreline to win his battle on Court 3. Carlini put the Jackets on the board at 3-1 and recorded his third ACC singles win of the campaign.

Shokry dropped a tight 6-4 second frame before Richard Biagiotti hammered a furious 6-1 second set as both matches went into the third set.

Jonathan Irwanto traded games with his opponent after dropping the first set and faced a second-set tiebreaker. The two were level at 5-5 before Bernardo Munk Mesa scored the two vital points to secure the match victory.

In the second match, the Jackets jumped on the Bulldogs early with a 6-3 win by Robert Bauer and Owen DeMuth on Court 3 before Carlini and Shokry closed down doubles with a 6-2 scoreline on Court 2 for the opening point.

Biagiotti won 12 of 13 games played in his match as he dominated on Court 4 before Carlini took his first career Court 1 singles win in 6-1, 6-3 fashion.

Shokry secured the victory on Court 3 at 6-2, 6-1 before Irwanto locked down his match on Court 2, 6-2, 6-3. Bauer blanked his opponent on Court 5 in the first set before dropping the following frame. The senior rode the wave and took a 6-4 third set win to make it a 6-0 advantage to Tech.

DeMuth needed one incredible effort after dropping the first set, he overcame a second set deficit and won the set tiebreaker. He pulled away and secured his match win at 6-4 in the third, completing the 7-0 sweep over the Citadel.

Georgia Tech will continue its three-weeklong homestand by welcoming SMU on Thursday at 4 p.m. before facing Boston College on Saturday at noon. Admission is free for all home tennis matches at Ken Byers Tennis Complex.

#55 California 4, #45 Georgia Tech 1

Singles:

F. Lechno-Wasiutynski (CAL) def. Christophe Clement (GT) 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 Timofey Stepanov (CAL) def. Hidde Schoenmakers (GT) 6-3, 6-4 Gianluca Carlini (GT) def. Tiago Silva (CAL) 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 Bernardo Munk Mesa (CAL) def. Jonathan Irwanto (GT) 6-3, 7-6 (5) Elias Shokry (GT) vs. Paris Pouatcha (CAL) 7-6 (5), 4-6, 1-0, unfinished Richard Biagiotti (GT) vs. Lenn Luemkemann (CAL) 3-6, 6-1, 4-2, unfinished

Doubles:

Alex Aney/Timofey Stepanov (CAL) def. Christophe Clement/Hidde Schoenmakers (GT) 6-1 F. Lechno-Wasiutynski/Tiago Silva (CAL) def. Jonathan Irwanto/Richard Biagiotti (GT) 7-5 Gianluca Carlini/Elias Shokry (GT) vs. Bernardo Munk Mesa/Paris Pouatcha (CAL) 5-5, unfinished

Georgia Tech (10-10, 2-8 ACC) | California (13-10, 5-5 ACC)

Order of Finish: Doubles (3, 2); Singles (4, 1, 3, 2, 5, 6)

#45 Georgia Tech 7, The Citadel 0

Singles:

Gianluca Carlini (GT) def. Noah Van Dyke (CIT) 6-1, 6-3 Jonathan Irwanto (GT) def. Brady Gober (CIT) 6-2, 6-3 Elias Shokry (GT) def. Ted Bagwell (CIT) 6-2, 6-1 Richard Biagiotti (GT) def. Reece Beckendorf (CIT) 6-1, 6-0 Robert Bauer (GT) def. Nick Stroumpis (CIT) 6-0, 3-6, 6-4 Owen DeMuth (GT) def. Graham Hardin (CIT) 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-4

Doubles:

Jonathan Irwanto/Richard Biagiotti (GT) vs. Ted Bagwell/Brady Gober (CIT) 4-4, unfinished Gianluca Carlini/Elias Shokry (GT) def. Noah Van Dyke/Tucker Hendrix (CIT) 6-2 Robert Bauer/Owen DeMuth (GT) def. Anthony Osipov/Reece Beckendorf (CIT) 6-3

Georgia Tech (11-10, 2-8 ACC) | The Citadel (5-21, 0-5 SOCON)

Order of Finish: Doubles (1, 2); Singles (2, 1, 3, 4)

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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