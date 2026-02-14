Jackets Split Day Two of the Florida Classic

GAINESVILLE, FLA. – Georgia Tech softball (6-5) split day two of the Florida Classic Tournament as they fell 6-5 to FIU (8-1) before downing Marshall (5-5) 10-1.

QUICK HITS

Alyssa Willer led Tech’s offense with two hits and a season high four RBI and was assisted by Holly Medina who tied her career high for runs scored (2) and set a season high for hits (2).

led Tech’s offense with two hits and a season high four RBI and was assisted by who tied her career high for runs scored (2) and set a season high for hits (2). Medina was the lone Yellow Jacket to score multiple runs against FIU but Emma Simon and Raegan Wall contributed one run each to Tech’s four-run game one total.

and contributed one run each to Tech’s four-run game one total. Tymber Harris made her second start of the season in the circle and faced 10 batters across 1.2 innings pitched before she was relieved by Kinley Hilleary.

made her second start of the season in the circle and faced 10 batters across 1.2 innings pitched before she was relieved by Hilleary stepped in and recorded two strikeouts against a season high 22 batters faced across a season high 4.2 innings pitched.

Makayla Coffield relieved Hilleary for the remaining 0.2 innings and faced two batters in her third appearance of the season.

relieved Hilleary for the remaining 0.2 innings and faced two batters in her third appearance of the season. Willer took her solid game one performance into game two as she finished the day with an additional three hits, two RBI and .525 batting average.

Medina was right there with Willer offensively as she recorded one run and a career high four hits in game two.

Eight Yellow Jackets recorded at least one run against Marshall with Simon leading the group with a career high three runs.

Addison Leschber joined the multi-home run club this season after sending her second home run of the season over the wall against Marshall. Leschber is now one of seven Yellow Jackets to record a home run this season, one of six to have hit more than one home run this season.

joined the multi-home run club this season after sending her second home run of the season over the wall against Marshall. Leschber is now one of seven Yellow Jackets to record a home run this season, one of six to have hit more than one home run this season. In her fourth start of the season, seventh appearance, Madalyn Johnson recorded five strikeouts against 27 batters faced across a career high 7.0 innings pitched. Johnson only surrendered one run to help Tech walk away with the 10-1 win. The sophomore is the only pitcher so far this season to pitch 7.0 innings.

recorded five strikeouts against 27 batters faced across a career high 7.0 innings pitched. Johnson only surrendered one run to help Tech walk away with the 10-1 win. The sophomore is the only pitcher so far this season to pitch 7.0 innings. With back-to-back multi-hit performances on Saturday, Willer now leads Tech in multi-hit games this season with five. Willer’s four RBI against FIU and two RBI against Marshall also give her a team-high five multi-RBI games.

The sophomore also holds the longest active hitting streak of the Yellow Jackets with at least one hit in each of the last seven games. Willer also sits with a team-high reached base streak after reaching base in each of Tech’s 11 games so far in 2026.

Tech saw a new season high for at bats (33), walks (7), and players hit by pitch (2) in game two against Marshall.

Tech softball has recorded at least one home run in eight out of 11 games played so far this season. The Yellow Jackets have recorded multiple home runs in six games this year as well.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Game One vs. FIU

FIU scored first as two runs on two hits put the Panthers in the lead in the top of the first. The designated visitors extended their lead in the top of the second as a single with an added Tech error forced the Jackets trail 3-0.

Tech was able to bring the game within one run in the bottom of the second as Willer’s single up the middle was enough to send Medina and Simon running home.

FIU forced Tech to trail by three going into the final half inning. A bunt provided just enough for the Panthers’ runner at third to reach home safely despite the attempt to tag out at home. The sacrificed fly that followed saw two runs cross home plate after an additional Tech error.

Willer responded with a double sent deep into left field that sent both Wall and Medina sprinting home to bring the game back within two runs.

Game Two vs. Marshall

The Herd got the jump on the Yellow Jackets with a solo home run over right center in the bottom of the first.

Tech responded in the second inning with a Willer single to center field that brought in not only the tying run from Simon but also the lead-taking run from Duffel. Wall went on to advance from first to third before a passed ball helped the right fielder come home.

The Yellow Jackets built off their second inning momentum starting the third inning with a sacrificed fly out to center field that sent King home. Tech’s next at bat saw Wall safely reach first on a Marshall pitching error that cost the Herd an additional two runs as Simon and Hunter scored.

After scoreless fourth and fifth innings for both Tech and Marshall, Tech stacked two runs in the top of the sixth via a home run from Leschber and a double from Duffel who advanced Simon home from second.

Tech scored its final run of the game in the top of the seventh as Medina and McKinnis made their way safely home while the Herd were distracted getting Leschber out at second.

UP NEXT

Tech softball will wrap up the Florida Classic in Gainesville, Fla. with one final rematch against No. 5 Florida on Feb. 15. The Yellow Jackets will return to Mewborn to host College of Charleston, Georgia State, Purdue, and Yale in the I-75 Tournament at Mewborn Field Feb. 19 -22.

