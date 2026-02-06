Jackets Split Day Two of the Buzz Classic

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (2-1) split day two of the Buzz Classic starting with an 8-0 five-inning victory over Villanova (0-4) and finishing with a 9-0 loss to No. 16 Alabama (3-0). Jayden Gailey was nothing short of stellar in game one as she recorded Tech’s first grand slam of the season and finished game one with one run, two hits, and five RBI.

QUICK HITS

Day two of the Buzz Classic saw the Yellow Jackets compete in front of their first sold out crowd of the season. The Friday sellout crowd is the first since April of the 2025 season against Clemson.

Gailey’s grand slam was the first of her career, but her ninth career home run.

The second inning grand slam was the first since Gracyn Tucker’s against Pittsburgh in the 2025 season.

Reese Hunter joined Gailey in the home run party as she recorded her 14 th career home run against Villanova.

joined Gailey in the home run party as she recorded her 14 career home run against Villanova. Sophomore Tymber Harris had an exceptional showing in game one as she made her first career start and earned her first career win after throwing a career high five strikeouts across a career high 5.0 innings pitched.

had an exceptional showing in game one as she made her first career start and earned her first career win after throwing a career high five strikeouts across a career high 5.0 innings pitched. The 8-0 win on Friday marked back-to-back run-rule victories for Tech which hasn’t happened since April of the 2024 season (9-0 in five innings vs. Alabama St., 8-0 in five innings vs. Louisville).

Sydnie Watts made her first start of the season, her 17 th career start, against No. 16 Alabama. Watts also made her first relief appearance of the season as she returned to the circle in the seventh inning where she faced the final three batters of the game.

made her first start of the season, her 17 career start, against No. 16 Alabama. Watts also made her first relief appearance of the season as she returned to the circle in the seventh inning where she faced the final three batters of the game. Makayla Coffield made her first appearance of the season, 38 th career appearance, in the third inning to relieve Watts. In her 3.2 innings of work, Coffield faced 17 batters and recorded three strikeouts.

made her first appearance of the season, 38 career appearance, in the third inning to relieve Watts. In her 3.2 innings of work, Coffield faced 17 batters and recorded three strikeouts. Freshman Katie Cunane made her collegiate debut against the ranked Crimson Tide relieving Coffield in the sixth inning. Cunane finished the day facing five batters across 0.2 innings.

made her collegiate debut against the ranked Crimson Tide relieving Coffield in the sixth inning. Cunane finished the day facing five batters across 0.2 innings. Madi Duffel made her first career appearance in game two. She was able to record her first career hit in the form of a double down the left field line.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Game One vs. Villanova:

Paige Vukadinovich got on base early with a double to deep left field and advanced off a fly out from Gracyn Tucker to get into scoring position. The center fielder scored her first run of the game thanks to a single to center field from Gailey.

got on base early with a double to deep left field and advanced off a fly out from to get into scoring position. The center fielder scored her first run of the game thanks to a single to center field from Gailey. Tech opened the flood gates in the top of the second inning after both Raegan Wall and Vukadinovich came home off an error by Villanova’s second baseman.

and Vukadinovich came home off an error by Villanova’s second baseman. With Alyssa Willer on first, Tucker on second, and Addison Leschber on third, Gailey stepped up and hit a home run over the left field wall on a 1-1 count.

on first, Tucker on second, and on third, Gailey stepped up and hit a home run over the left field wall on a 1-1 count. Hunter put the game out of reach with a solo home run over center field to give Tech the 8-0 lead after three innings.

Harris helped keep the Wildcats off the board with an additional two strikeouts across the last two innings, earning not only her first career win but also her first career shutout.

Game Two vs. No. 16 Alabama:

Watts and the Jackets kept the Crimson Tide scoreless through the first inning before a two-run homer over left field got Alabama on the board.

Alabama extended its lead in the third inning starting with a double to left center that sent one run across and finishing with a home run over left field that added another two to the board.

Coffield and the Tech defense kept Alabama’s offense at bay through the fourth and fifth innings as the offense tried to get its bats going.

The final run of the game came across after a sacrificed fly from the Crimson Tide advanced their runner home from third.

UP NEXT

Tech will continue to compete in Buzz Classic with a rematch against No. 16 Alabama Saturday at 4 p.m. The game is set to be streamed live on ACCNX.

