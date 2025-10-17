Jackets Split Day One of The Dual Meet Tournament

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech swimming and diving team split the opening day of The Dual Meet Tournament. Giovana Reis became the first swimmer this season to break a school record in the 200-yard freestyle event.

The Jackets claimed 20 event victories across the day including another near-perfect day on the diving side, 11 different swimmers recorded race wins. Georgia Tech defeated Army 455-331 following a defeat to one of the strongest teams in the country in #7/8 NC State.

Reis made history midway through the first meet. The sophomore started strong but grew into her race with the fastest middle two splits in the race to allow her to propel to a race victory ahead of four Wolfpack swimmers. Reis etched her name into the record books with the fastest women’s 200-yard freestyle in program history at 1:45.20, 0.33 seconds clear of Iris Wang’s benchmark set back in 2018.

Reis’ achievement was preceded by Caballero claiming the first race win of the tournament in the 100-yard breaststroke while Lili Gyurinovics won the longest event on the schedule with a 500-yard freestyle time of 4:50.69.

Elisabeth Rockefeller and Max Fowler had impressive showings as they each swept the 1 and 3-meter events. NC State pushed ahead to win 466-315 and move into the semifinal of the tournament.

Tech was tasked with Army in the second round and strung together wins that were littered throughout the evening. After a relay win for the women’s team to begin the dual, Vivien Rothwell and Jillian Ferrari notched race victories in the 100-yard backstroke and freestyle events, respectively. Nina Stanisavljević and Phoebe Wright continued on down the stretch with wins of their own before capping off the meet victory with another relay win.

On the men’s side, freshmen Tuncer Berk Ertürk and Tobin Uhl secured wins in the 200-yard butterfly and breaststroke events, respectively. Ricky Balduccini finished first in the 100-yard freestyle event before Lukas Vetkoetter won the 500-yard freestyle race.

Fowler recorded even higher scores in the Army matchup with a pair of 198 scores in both diving events while Rockefeller won the 1-meter event for a second time on the day.

Georgia Tech will face #24/24 Minnesota in the fifth-place meet of the tournament on Saturday beginning at 8:30 a.m. in Pool 2.

Full Tech Winners’ List

#7/8 NC State 466-315 Georgia Tech

100Y Breaststroke

M: Joao Caballero (53.34)

200Y Freestyle

W: Giovana Reis (1:45.20 – NEW SCHOOL RECORD)

3 Meter Diving

W: Elisabeth Rockefeller (152.20)

M: Max Fowler (189.00)

500Y Freestyle

W: Lili Gyurinovics (4:50.69)

1 Meter Diving

W: Elisabeth Rockefeller (145.35)

M: Max Fowler (177.80)

Georgia Tech 455-331 Army

200Y Freestyle Relay

W: Tech A (1:29.62)

100Y Backstroke:

W: Vivien Rothwell (54.00)

200Y Butterfly

M: Tuncer Berk Ertürk (1:44.94)

200Y Breastroke

M: Tobin Uhl (1:57.08)

100Y Freestyle

W: Jillian Ferrari (49.56)

M:Ricky Balduccini (42.99)

3 Meter Diving

M: Max Fowler (198.50)

500Y Freestyle

M: Lukas Vetkoetter (4:23.64)

50Y Freestyle

W: Nina Stanisavljević (22.66)

200Y IM

W: Phoebe Wright (2:01.53)

1 Meter Diving

W: Elisabeth Rockefeller (132.40)

M: Max Fowler (198.90)

400Y Medley Relay

W: Tech A (3:41.72)

