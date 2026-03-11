Jackets Set to Host Virginia and Virginia Tech

GEORGIA TECH (6-6, 2-2 ACC) vs. VIRGINIA TECH (3-7, 0-2 ACC)

Thursday, March 12 | 4:00 p.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga.

GEORGIA TECH (6-6, 2-2 ACC) vs. No. 21 VIRGINIA (9-4, 2-0 ACC)

Saturday, March 14 | 12:00 p.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis returns to action for the first time in 11 days for a pair of home matches against teams from the Old Dominion: Virginia Tech and No. 21 Virginia.

The Yellow Jackets (6-6, 2-2 ACC) look to build on a successful home weekend two weeks ago, where the squad defeated No. 44 Notre Dame and No. 69 Louisville in back-to-back 4-0 wins. Tech holds a 6-2 record on home court this season including victories in each of the last three. Dating back to last season, the Jackets have won four of their last five conference matches at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex.

Tech is led by No. 58 Alejandra Cruz. She is 7-3 in singles action this season and is half of the 52nd-ranked doubles squad in the nation with Seri Nayuki. The duo is 5-3 this spring.

The Hokies (3-7, 0-2 ACC) enter Thursday with wins over App State, IU Indy and Navy. They are looking for their first ACC win of the season and second win away from home court. Georgia Tech leads the all-time series against VT, 25-3, with a 13-2 home record and with wins in each of the last 10. The Hokies have not defeated Tech in Atlanta since March 22, 1987.

Virginia (9-4, 2-0 ACC) remains unbeaten in ACC action this season after capturing wins over Virginia Tech (7-0 on Feb. 18) and No. 23 SMU (4-1 on Feb. 22). The 21st-ranked Cavaliers square off with the Clemson Tigers in a road clash Thursday evening before traveling to Atlanta. The showdown with the Tigers marks the team’s first match in 18 days. The Cavs hold a 30-18 series advantage including victories in each of the last six. Tech is looking to break a tie in the series record in Atlanta which is currently 11-11.

