Jackets Set to Host Georgia Tech XC Invitational

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s and women’s cross country teams will begin the second half of the season at the Georgia Tech XC Invitational on Friday morning at Bouckaert Farm in Fairburn, Georgia.

Georgia Tech XC Invitational

Friday, October 3

Men’s 8K Race: 8:30AM

Women’s 6K Race: 9:20AM

Awards Ceremony: ~10:15AM

Bouckaert Farm

Meet Information

Live Results

8K: 11 Teams, 6K: 14 Teams

GT Men’s XC Runners: Alexander Arrambide, Billy Carlton, Matt Castronuovo, Ethan Curnow, John Jessup, Kushan Patel, Richard Planck, Joey Sandel, Taylor Wade, Wyatt Windham

GT Women’s XC Runners: Ella Bailey, Stella Chambless, Lottie Chappell, Ava Coffey, Sadie Honig, Maddie Jones, Gracie Marston, Evelyn Schlitz, Claire Shelton, Caitlin Thomas, Bella Turner, Alexis Wingenbach

Tech will host the invitational for a second consecutive season after recording top-three team finishes in 2024. The men’s team finished third overall with all six runners finishing inside the top 50 while the women’s team placed second overall with eight runners on the top-50 leaderboard.

Through the first two races, the Yellow Jackets swept both team events at the Stan Sims Invite before top-10 placements at the Southern Showcase, highlighted by a fourth-place finish by the women’s squad.

Caitlin Thomas has emerged as one of the breakout runners of the season with two high-profile performances. Thomas came across the line second in her collegiate debut before clocking a sub-17-minute time in the Southern Showcase 5k to finish 10th with over 480 runners. She has earned two ACC Women’s Freshman of the Week honors after just two races.

Senior Joey Sandel leads the men’s squad as the lead Yellow Jacket finisher in both 8k and 4-mile events this season. Matt Castronuovo, Taylor Wade, and Billy Carlton finished the Southern Showcase 8k with sub-25-minute runs.

Thomas’ 16:57.9 time tops the women’s team leaderboard with Stan Sims Invite winner Lottie Chappell, Claire Shelton, Maddie Jones, and Gracie Marston following suit with sub-18-minute 5k times.

Bella Turner will make her first appearance of the season and run in her 11th race of her collegiate cross country career.

