Jackets Set to Host Diving Invitational

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech swimming and diving team will host the Georgia Tech Diving Invitational from Thursday through Saturday with several of the best divers in the nation competing head-to-head.

Georgia Tech Diving Invitational

Thursday, November 13 – Saturday, November 15

McAuley Aquatic Center

Teams: Georgia Tech, #20/20 Auburn, #17/– Virginia Tech, –/#19 Duke, Missouri, East Carolina

Full Schedule Thursday, November 13 Men’s 3-Meter Prelims – 11 a.m. | Consolation Final – 12:45 p.m. | Final – 7 p.m. Women’s 1-Meter Prelims – 1:45 p.m. | Consolation Final – 3:30 p.m. | Final – 7:40 p.m. Friday, November 14 Women’s 3-Meter Prelims – 11 a.m. | Consolation Final – 12:45 p.m. | Final – 7 p.m. Men’s 1-Meter Prelims – 1:45 p.m. | Consolation Final – 3:30 p.m. | Final – 7:40 p.m. Saturday, November 15 Platform Men’s Platform Final – 11 a.m. Women’s Platform Final – 1 p.m. Combined Platform (Exhibition) – 2:30 p.m.



This marks the first in-season diving-only event since the Jackets hosted Miami, Florida State, and Auburn in a two-day meet back in 2023. Four of the competing teams are ranked among the CSCAA Top-25 rankings.

Thursday and Friday will begin the three-meter preliminary round at 11 a.m. before a consolation final afterward. The one-meter preliminary round will begin at 1:45 p.m. before the consolation final. The three-meter final will start at 7 p.m. before the one-meter final follows at 7:40 p.m.

The men will compete in the three-meter on Thursday and the one-meter on Friday, the women will do the reverse with the one-meter on the first day before the three-meter on Friday. Saturday will see both platform finals with the men set at 11 a.m. before the women start at 1 p.m. The invitational will close with a combined platform exhibition at 2:30 p.m.

Max Fowler has emerged as one of the best divers in the sport through the opening events of the season. He has won in all events competed, including six total victories across The Dual Meet Tournament, and secured NCAA Zone cuts for the one and three-meter dives in his first dual meet of the season.

Fowler and Elijah Klier will represent the men’s squad of divers with Kat Brooker, Ava Gilroy, Katie McKyton, and Elisabeth Rockefeller representing the women’s team.

Admission is free throughout the duration of the invitational and available to stream on ACC Network Extra. Georgia Tech Sting Em’ flags will be available for all fans while supplies last.

