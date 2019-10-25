Jackets Set to Conclude Fall against Samford

2019 Fall Roster | Live Stats

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball will wind down its fall training session on Saturday when it hosts Samford at Russ Chandler Stadium for the final of its two exhibitions.

The Yellow Jackets will once again play 12 predetermined innings against the Bulldogs, with first pitch currently scheduled for 12 p.m.

After an exciting White vs. Gold World Series and a great battle at SEC foe South Carolina in the first exhibition, this will mark final chance for fans to catch the reloaded Yellow Jackets before the 2020 season begins in February.

In addition to returning five of eight position starters from the No. 3 National Seed team – Austin Wilhite, Jackson Webb, Luke Waddell, Colin Hall, Michael Guldberg (DH) and Baron Radcliff – Georgia Tech will also showcase its stable of newcomers from the No. 4 recruiting class in the country this fall.

Also returning on the mound for the ACC Coastal Division Yellow Jackets is Jonathan Hughes, Cort Roedig, Luke Bartnicki, Andy Archer and Hugh Chapman.

ACC Network has launched!

The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports that launched on Aug. 22, 2019. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including 40 football games, as well as 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests.

Don’t get shut out! For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t carrying the ACC Network are urged to contact their providers and ask for the ACC Network to be a part of their subscription.

