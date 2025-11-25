Jackets Set to Close 2025 Regular Season With Back-to-Back Ranked Matchups

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech volleyball (15-10, 10-6 ACC) will close the 2025 regular season against a pair of top-10 ranked ACC opponents. The Yellow Jackets begin the week against No. 5 Stanford (25-4, 16-2 ACC) on the road before hosting No. 4 Pittsburgh (24-4, 16-2 ACC) in the final match in O’Keefe Gymnasium.

Parking

Standard parking will be available in the McCamish lot two hours prior to first serve for Friday’s match. Fans are able to use the Family Housing lot if no parking is available in McCamish.

Clear Bag Policy

Through the 2025 season, O’Keefe Gymnasium will continue to implement a clear bag policy. Any outside items brought into the facility must be contained within a clear bag. For more information on Georgia Tech’s policy, go to https://ramblinwreck.com/clearbag/

This Week’s Promos

Tech will embrace its program’s cultural diversity as the Jackets host No. 4 Pittsburgh in their International Day match. The first 250 fans in O’Keefe will receive a limited-edition Corduroy Buzz hat.

Storylines

The Yellow Jackets are coming off a 1-1 week after falling at home to No. 7 Louisville in its ninth ranked match up of the season and downing Notre Dame 3-1 on Sunday.

Noemi Despaigne is coming off an impressive week offensively which saw her hit a career high 20 kills for the second time this season and for the first time in ACC play.

Bianca Garibaldi also was exceptional on offense with a combined 21 kills and a .429 attack percentage.

On Sunday she recorded 14 kills on 16 swings with only one attack error. Her .813 attack percentage ranks her within the modern scoring era top-5 just behind Asia Stawicka who recorded a .833 attack percentage back in the 2008 season.

Freshmen Mimi Mambu (16) and Anna Fiedorowicz (21) contributed double-digit kills last week as well with Mambu recording her 14 th match of the season, fourth in the last five, with double digit kills with 13 against Notre Dame.

match of the season, fourth in the last five, with double digit kills with 13 against Notre Dame. Fiedorowicz’s 11 kills against Notre Dame were accompanied by 10 digs, giving the Poland native her fifth career double-double performance.

The 11 kills on Sunday also brought her to 15 double-digit kills this season, all of which have been recorded across Tech’s last 17-matches. She will enter the final two matches of the season on a six-match double-digit kill streak.

Georgia Tech sits seventh in the ACC with an 11-7 conference record going into the final two matches of the season.

The Jackets will finish the season 7-0 against teams with between an 101-150 RPI after the win Sunday over Notre Dame.

Tech’s final matches of the season against No. 5 Stanford and No. 4 Pittsburgh bring the Jackets to 11 top-25 match ups, six top-10 match ups this season. Georgia Tech looks to earn its first win of the season against a top-10.

The Jackets see their highest team ranking at 36 for assists per set with 12.76 assists per set. Junior Heloise Soares leads the charge with 966 total assists this season, averaging 9.66 assists per set. Soares is ranked sixth overall in the ACC for assists, first for assists in conference play only (averaging 10.98 assists/set), and helps the Jackets sit second as a team in the conference.

Garibaldi sits third in the conference rankings (.418) while Pierce sits fifth (.392) for hitting percentage. The Argentina native is also ranked ninth for blocks with 121 total blocks, averaging 1.27 blocks per set.

Played 12 top-50 RPI matches this season including six top-10 matches and one top-20 upset (3-1 vs. No. 17 Purdue).

Series Notes

The Jackets trail in the overall series against Stanford, 5-0, as well as trail 51-21 in sets won. They enter Wednesday’s contest looking for their first ever win against the Cardinal.

Most recently Tech fell in three sets to Stanford at home back in October. During that meeting Mambu (11) and Despaigne (10) led the Jackets’ offense in kills while Garibaldi and Soares sported three blocks apiece.

Tech trails in the overall series against Pittsburgh, 18-2, as well as trails 57-21 in sets won.

During Tech’s 3-1 loss this season to Pittsburgh, Fiedorowicz saw an exceptional 14 kills performance paired with a career high five service aces and six digs.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

