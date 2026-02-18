Jackets Set New Women’s 200 Freestyle Relay Record

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech swimming and diving team rounded out day four of the 2026 ACC Championships with multiple top-ten program records set in its home pool. The Jackets set a new program record in the women’s 200 freestyle relay at 1:28.38.

The morning prelims session saw 23 Yellow Jackets vying for top program records and spots in the evening finals session. Lukas Vetkoetter came into the day with an outside shot of qualifying for the finals and dropped over three and half seconds to set his new personal best at 4:20.07, the eighth fastest time in school history. He held on to secure the 24th and final spot to secure his place in the C-finals race.

The Tech women had three swimmers looking to compete in the 50 free finals with Nina Stanisavljević holding the top time for the squad. She blitzed out to a 22.40, 0.07 over her season best but enough to tie for 22nd and into the finals. Jillian Ferrari dropped half a second at 22.56 in the fastest swimming event to notch the 24th and final spot.

The evening session began with the 200 freestyle relay races with both squads coming to compete. The women’s squad of Stanisavljević, Anna Hadjiloizou, Phoebe Wright, and Ferrari all recorded 50 free splits under 22.25 to come home at 1:28.38. This clears the previous record by 0.33 seconds from last season, Hadjiloizou and Stanisavljević were also part of the 2025 record team along with the top-four program times.

Stanisavljević’s opening leg of 22.21 secured the second-fastest 50 free time in school history to compliment her school record. She holds the three-fastest 50 free times for Tech. The team finished seventh overall in the event.

The men’s team kept the momentum going with a similar effort, coming home at 1:16.92 from the team of Robin Yeboah, Ricky Balduccini, Vitor Sega, and Joao Caballero. Their time was 0.12 seconds off the program best and earned 10th place in the race. Yeboah claimed the fourth-fastest 50 free time off the leadoff relay at 19.49 for Tech.

Vetkoetter swam nearly a second faster than his preliminary time with a 23.06 in the men’s 500 free finals to place 21st overall. He was faster in all of the first four 100 free splits and notched the fifth-fastest program time.

The women’s 50 free finals had Stanisavljević and Ferrari on the outer lanes, both improving their prelim times by 0.07 and 0.03 seconds, respectively. Stanisavljević’s time of 22.33 is now the third-fastest time in the discipline with Ferrari’s mark securing sixth on the Tech leaderboard.

Georgia Tech will prepare for Day 5 of the 2026 ACC Swimming & Diving Championships. The swimming prelims will begin at 9:30 a.m. before the finals session at 5:30 p.m. All teams will vie for 400 IM, 100 butterfly, and the 200 freestyle times in both sessions. Day passes are available here.

