Jackets Set for Road Finale at Duke and UNC

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team hits the road for the final time in conference play, facing Duke and North Carolina in its second trip to the Tar Heel State.

#52 Georgia Tech at #51 Duke

Friday, March 20

5 p.m.

Durham, N.C.

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#52 Georgia Tech at #69 North Carolina

Sunday, March 22

12 p.m.

Chapel Hill, N.C.

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STORYLINES:

Tech holds a 9-7 record approaching the midway point of conference play. They have claimed five ranked wins on the campaign over Miami, Samford, Liberty, Jacksonville State and Texas Tech.

The Jackets split its first home weekend of conference play with a 4-2 win over No. 54 Miami before dropping a 4-1 result to No. 47 Florida State. The first three opponents Tech faced in ACC play all currently sit in the ITA Top 25 rankings.

Tech split its homestand versus Duke and North Carolina last season with a 4-0 sweep over the Tar Heels following a 4-1 defeat to Duke.

Senior Christophe Clement leads the Jackets on Court 1 with six singles wins in the spring and 10 total singles victories this season.

The underclassmen led the squad in singles ACC wins through six matches with freshman Hidde Schoenmakers and sophomore Gianluca Carlini each recording two. Carlini was 2-0 last weekend with three-set comebacks in his Court 3 wins over Miami and Florida State.

Jonathan Irwanto and Richard Biagiotti both eclipsed 15 singles wins on the season, Irwanto has been a force on Court 5 with five victories as Biagiotti has four wins each on Courts 5 and 6.

This marks the final road trip of the regular season for Georgia Tech, they will return to host No. 23 Stanford and California for the first time as conference members to open its six-match home stretch.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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