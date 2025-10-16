Jackets Set For Regular Season Finale

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s and women’s cross country teams will compete in the regular season finale at the Crimson Classic on Friday morning.

Crimson Classic

Friday, October 17

Men’s 8K Race: 9:30AM ET

Women’s 6K Race: 10:20AM ET

Awards Ceremony: ~11:00AM ET

Harry Pritchett Running Park

Meet Information

Live Results

8K: 20 Teams, 6K: 23 Teams

GT Men’s XC Runners: Alexander Arrambide, Billy Carlton, Matt Castronuovo, Ethan Curnow, John Jessup, Kushan Patel, Richard Planck, Joey Sandel, Taylor Wade, Wyatt Windham

GT Women’s XC Runners: Stella Chambless, Lottie Chappell, Ava Coffey, Sadie Honig, Maddie Jones, Gracie Marston, Claire Shelton, Caitlin Thomas, Bella Turner, Alexis Wingenbach

Tech has swept two team races this season with dominant performances at the Stan Sims Invite and Georgia Tech XC Invitational. The Yellow Jackets have had a race winner in half of all races with Lottie Chappell, Taylor Wade and freshman Caitlin Thomas.

The Georgia Tech XC Invitational saw the home side secure 1-2-3 finishes in the 8k and 6k races. Both races had five GT runners in each event securing top-10 finishes.

Caitlin Thomas has emerged as one of the breakout runners of the season with high-profile performances in all three outings in her debut campaign. Thomas came across the line second in her first collegiate race before clocking a sub-17-minute time in the Southern Showcase 5k to finish 10th with over 480 runners. She then claimed her first career victory at the home 6k event. Thomas has earned two ACC Women’s Freshman of the Week honors in just three races.

Taylor Wade led the men’s squad in the home 8k race with Matt Castronuovo and Joey Sandel close behind to round out the Yellow Jacket podium. The three runners have been the lead runners in all 8k races in 2025 and were among the top four GT racers in the season opening four-mile event.

