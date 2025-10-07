Jackets Set For ITA Southeast Regionals

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team begins its second ITA event of the season at the ITA Southeast Regional Championships on Wednesday in Gainesville, Florida.

ITA Southeast Regional Championships

October 8-13

Gainesville, Fla. (Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex)

Singles: Richard Biagiotti, Gianluca Carlini, Christophe Clement, Owen DeMuth, Jonathan Irwanto, Hidde Schoenmakers, Elias Shokry

Doubles: Biagiotti/Schoenmakers, Carlini/Clement, Irwanto/Shokry

Tech will bring seven total players to the event, with all competing as singles entries and three doubles partnerships. All seven players have played in at least one event this fall, with Christophe Clement and Gianluca Carlini making their second appearance at an ITA championship after their run at the All-American.

The two singles finalists will qualify for the 2025 NCAA Singles Championships, while the doubles champion will qualify for the 2025 NCAA Doubles Championship. This marks the second of three championships to offer NCAA Individual Championships qualifying spots.

Full Steam Ahead

