Jackets Set for ACC Championships

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team is set to begin its run in the 2026 ACC Men’s Tennis Championships on Wednesday. The Jackets enter as the No. 15 seed and will face 10-seeded California in the first round at 12:30 p.m.

2026 ACC Men’s Tennis Championships

Wednesday, April 15 – Sunday, April 19

Cary, N.C. (Cary Tennis Park)

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Tech completed the regular season at 12-12 to finish at an even record. The team secured ranked wins over Miami, Duke, Liberty, and Texas Tech, the two ranked conference wins were against top-50 sides.

The squad will open the championships in the first round facing California on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. The winner will match up against SMU on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. with a ticket to the quarterfinals round against No. 4 Virginia on the line.

Christophe Clement leads the squad on Court 1 in both singles and doubles. The senior has totaled 10 singles wins this season, including six on Court 1, and was spotless during non-conference play with no losses.

The underclassmen have impressed during the campaign, with freshman Hidde Schoenmakers securing nine singles wins on Courts 1-2 and sophomore Gianluca Carlini earning 10 singles wins on Courts 2-3. The two have each earned a team-leading five ACC singles wins, all coming across Courts 1-3.

Jonathan Irwanto and Richard Biagiotti have secured 19 singles wins across the academic year, leading the Yellow Jackets in the category. Biagiotti claimed four conference singles victories and is 11-3 on Courts 5-6.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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