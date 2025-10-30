Jackets Set for ACC Championships

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s and women’s cross country teams are set to make its 46th appearance at the 2025 ACC Cross Country Championships on Friday morning in Louisville, Kentucky.

2025 ACC Cross Country Championships

Friday, October 31

Women’s 6K Race: 9:30AM

Men’s 8K Race: 10:30AM

Awards Ceremony: ~11:15AM

E.P. “Tom” Sawyer State Park

Championships Information

Watch (ACC Network)

Live Results

Tech 6K Runners: Stella Chambless, Lottie Chappell, Ava Coffey, Sadie Honig, Maddie Jones, Gracie Marston, Claire Shelton, Caitlin Thomas, Bella Turner, Alexis Wingenbach

Tech 8K Runners: Alexander Arrambide, Billy Carlton, Matt Castronuovo, Ethan Curnow, John Jessup, Richard Planck, Joey Sandel, Taylor Wade, Wyatt Windham

The Yellow Jackets completed their 2025 regular season with dominant team and individual race wins in-state and solid performances at larger meets in Alabama. Georgia Tech had three race winners across the eight events with Lottie Chappell, Taylor Wade, and freshman Caitlin Thomas achieving their first career victories.

Thomas, Claire Shelton, and Chappell hold the top-three spots on the Tech leaderboard with sub-21-minute season bests in the 6k races this season while Wade, Matt Castronuovo, and Joey Sandel hold sub-24:30-minute bests through three 8k events this campaign.

Last season’s championships saw both teams record 12th-place finishes, Katy Earwood recorded the highest placement across both races with a 20:27.3 in the 6k race to claim 40th place.

Fans can watch the entirety of the championships on ACC Network with coverage set to begin at 9 a.m. The women’s 6k race will begin at 9:30 a.m. before the men’s 8k race will start at 10:30 a.m. The broadcast, live results, and all additional links are available on ramblinwreck.com.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GT_tracknfield), Instagram (GT_tracknfield), Facebook (Georgia Tech Track and Field) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com