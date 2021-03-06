Jackets Semifinal Bound with Clemson Win, 60-57

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Georgia Tech secured its first ACC Tournament semifinal appearance since 2012 on Friday night, topping Clemson in quarterfinal action, 60-57. Three Yellow Jackets finished in double-figures paced by Kierra Fletcher with 21 points.
After the first 10 minutes, the teams stood knotted at 15-15 before Clemson (11-13) opened the second quarter with an 8-0 spurt, forcing Tech (15-7) to burn a timeout trailing 23-15 with 7:57 to play. The Yellow Jackets answered with an 18-5 run to close the half and carry the lead into the locker room. Loyal McQueen fueled the run with a trio of three-pointers as the freshman tied her career-high from beyond the arc in the first half, going 4-for-6.
Tech opened a double-digit lead in the third quarter, putting together an 8-0 run out of the media timeout, capped by a Nerea Hermosa layup that setup a 46-36 lead with 1:11 to play. The Jackets would hold a 50-41 lead after three, but the Tigers strung together eight unanswered to open the final frame and come within one, 50-49, with 6:45 on the clock.
After a feisty Clemson team pulled back within one point, Lorela Cubaj posted back-to-back buckets and Fletcher added a jumper to return a seven-point lead, 58-53, to Tech. Fletcher hit a crucial driving layup with 24.5 seconds left that put Tech up 60-55. Delicia Washington hit the final bucket of the night as Clemson’s potential game-tying three in the final seconds was off the mark.
Tech shot 46.3 percent from the field in the win as Fletcher led with a team-high 21 points, followed by McQueen with 14. Cubaj finished with a double-double behind 18 rebounds and 12 points, sending the Jackets into semifinal action.
Clemson was led offensively by Washington with 22 points.
The Jackets face a quick turnaround to the semifinals where they will meet second-seeded NC State at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. The game will be broadcast on the ACC Network.
Kierra Fletcher and Nell Fortner postgame press conferences
