Jackets Semifinal Bound with Clemson Win, 60-57

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Georgia Tech secured its first ACC Tournament semifinal appearance since 2012 on Friday night, topping Clemson in quarterfinal action, 60-57. Three Yellow Jackets finished in double-figures paced by Kierra Fletcher with 21 points.

After the first 10 minutes, the teams stood knotted at 15-15 before Clemson (11-13) opened the second quarter with an 8-0 spurt, forcing Tech (15-7) to burn a timeout trailing 23-15 with 7:57 to play. The Yellow Jackets answered with an 18-5 run to close the half and carry the lead into the locker room. Loyal McQueen fueled the run with a trio of three-pointers as the freshman tied her career-high from beyond the arc in the first half, going 4-for-6.

Tech opened a double-digit lead in the third quarter, putting together an 8-0 run out of the media timeout, capped by a Nerea Hermosa layup that setup a 46-36 lead with 1:11 to play. The Jackets would hold a 50-41 lead after three, but the Tigers strung together eight unanswered to open the final frame and come within one, 50-49, with 6:45 on the clock.