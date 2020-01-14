Jackets Selected for NCAA WBB Top Play of the Week

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s Francesca Pan handed the Yellow Jackets a nine-point lead at No. 11/11 Florida State on Jan. 9, hitting an off-balance three-pointer at the buzzer to end the third quarter. In the NCAA women’s basketball weekly selection of ‘Top Plays of the Week’, Pan’s three-pointer was tagged as the top play for the week of Jan. 13.

Pan’s three-pointer at the buzzer gave Tech a 47-38 lead entering the final 10 minutes as the Jackets upset No. 11/11 Florida State on the road, 67-52, last Thursday. Tech handed FSU its first home loss of the season and kept the Seminoles to 30 points below their scoring average on the season.

Pan finished the game with 16 points and was one of four Yellow Jackets to finish in double-figures. See the @NCAAWBB’s Top Five Plays of the Week below.