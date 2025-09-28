Jackets Secure First Conference Sweep Against Seminoles

SET BY SET

Set 1 (GT 25 – FSU 19)

Set one began close with five lead changes and the score tied 11 times, but the turning point would be when Mambu’s fifth kill of the set started an offensive run in which Tech would outscore Florida State 7-1 to make the match 21-16. The Jackets retained the lead through the remainder of set one, finishing 25-19. Mambu’s five kills led the offense while Mendes recorded four kills and Fiedorowocz had three. Soares was credited with 14 of Tech’s 15 set one assists. Velez led the group in digs with five while Mendes and Laura Bieleski recorded two apiece. The first set ultimately saw Tech with its lowest number of kills (15) and attack percentage (.323) of the match but also saw the Jackets hold Florida State to its lowest number of kills (11) and lowest attack percentage (.059) of the match as well.

Set 2 (GT 25 – FSU 19)

Tech improved its attack percentage to .340 with 20 kills on 27 total attempts while Florida State shifted to a .204 attack percentage with fewer kills on more attempts (14/49). Mendes (5), Fiedorowicz (4), and Mambu (3) continued to push the home offense with help from Soares (16 assists) and a solid defensive backing with 26 digs and three blocks. Both teams traded points through the beginning of set two until a three-point run midway through set two gave Tech just enough room to hold the lead (17-13). Florida State was able to fight back and bring the set within two points to which Tech responded with a four-point run to reach set point (24-18). One final kill from Pierce gave the Jackets the 2-0 lead going into the third set.

Set 3 (GT 25 – FSU 23)

Set three saw both teams improve their offense with Tech maintaining the edge both in kills (20-16) and attack percentage (.400-.382). The final set saw six lead changes and the score tied 16 times. Both teams traded points through set three with neither team getting more than a two-point lead. Set three came to a close after a Florida State service error and a final Fiedorowicz kill finished the set 25-23 for the win. It was a freshmen driven offense in the final set with Mambu and Fiedorowicz recording six kills apiece in set three. Tech saw its highest assist percentage of the match in set three (.476) led by Soares who marked 17 assists on 30 attempts.

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets will have their first ACC road tests next week as they travel to Dallas, Texas to take on No. 11 SMU on Friday, Oct. 3 at 8 p.m. ET, followed by No. 5 Pittsburgh on Sunday, Oct. 5 at 12 p.m. Friday’s match can be streamed on ACCNX while Sunday’s match can be streamed on ACCN.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.