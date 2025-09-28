Jackets Secure First Conference Sweep Against Seminoles

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech volleyball (6-5, 1-1 ACC) earned its first conference sweep of the season with a 3-0 finish against Florida State (7-4, 1-1 ACC). The Sunday sweep marked Georgia Tech volleyball’s 900th program victory.
QUICK HITS
- Anna Fiedorowicz made her third career start on Sunday against Florida State and had a career high performance with 13 kills on 26 attempts along with 13 digs and three blocks.
- Fiedorowicz’s 13 kills helped lead Tech’s offense to victory alongside Larissa Mendes (12) and Mimi Mambu (14).
- Mambu’s 14 kills on 25 swings not only marked her fifth game of the season with double digit kills, but also a career high attack percentage (.440).
- Mendes double-digit Sunday performance was produced as a result of a season high attack attempts (35).
- Heloise Soares saw both a season high assist percentage (.485) and a season high for assists (47). Her season high 47 assists surpassed her previous season high for assists (43) previously set against UgA (9/19/25).
- Sofia Velez recorded her ninth game of the season with double digit digs with 15 digs, bringing her to 114 games recording 10+ digs out of 121 total collegiate games.
- DeAndra Pierce contributed a near season high eight kills towards Tech’s 55 total kills against Florida State and earned herself a new season high for attack percentage (.615).
- As a team, Tech recorded its highest attack percentage of the season (.356), surpassing its previous season high (.325) set against Ole Miss during the Georgia Tech Classic (8/30/25).
- The Jackets also saw their highest assist percentage (.446) and its second highest number of blocks (19) this season.
- Its .356 attack percentage and .446 assist percentage are the highest for the Jackets since November of the 2024 season against Syracuse.
- The Sunday afternoon victory marks the seventh straight home win against Florida State and gives Tech nine victories in the last 10 games against the Seminoles.
- Sunday afternoon’s match was the 49th consecutive sold out match at O’Keefe Gymnasium, a streak dating back to the 2021 season.
SET BY SET
Set 1 (GT 25 – FSU 19)
- Set one began close with five lead changes and the score tied 11 times, but the turning point would be when Mambu’s fifth kill of the set started an offensive run in which Tech would outscore Florida State 7-1 to make the match 21-16. The Jackets retained the lead through the remainder of set one, finishing 25-19. Mambu’s five kills led the offense while Mendes recorded four kills and Fiedorowocz had three. Soares was credited with 14 of Tech’s 15 set one assists. Velez led the group in digs with five while Mendes and Laura Bieleski recorded two apiece. The first set ultimately saw Tech with its lowest number of kills (15) and attack percentage (.323) of the match but also saw the Jackets hold Florida State to its lowest number of kills (11) and lowest attack percentage (.059) of the match as well.
Set 2 (GT 25 – FSU 19)
- Tech improved its attack percentage to .340 with 20 kills on 27 total attempts while Florida State shifted to a .204 attack percentage with fewer kills on more attempts (14/49). Mendes (5), Fiedorowicz (4), and Mambu (3) continued to push the home offense with help from Soares (16 assists) and a solid defensive backing with 26 digs and three blocks. Both teams traded points through the beginning of set two until a three-point run midway through set two gave Tech just enough room to hold the lead (17-13). Florida State was able to fight back and bring the set within two points to which Tech responded with a four-point run to reach set point (24-18). One final kill from Pierce gave the Jackets the 2-0 lead going into the third set.
Set 3 (GT 25 – FSU 23)
- Set three saw both teams improve their offense with Tech maintaining the edge both in kills (20-16) and attack percentage (.400-.382). The final set saw six lead changes and the score tied 16 times. Both teams traded points through set three with neither team getting more than a two-point lead. Set three came to a close after a Florida State service error and a final Fiedorowicz kill finished the set 25-23 for the win. It was a freshmen driven offense in the final set with Mambu and Fiedorowicz recording six kills apiece in set three. Tech saw its highest assist percentage of the match in set three (.476) led by Soares who marked 17 assists on 30 attempts.
UP NEXT
The Yellow Jackets will have their first ACC road tests next week as they travel to Dallas, Texas to take on No. 11 SMU on Friday, Oct. 3 at 8 p.m. ET, followed by No. 5 Pittsburgh on Sunday, Oct. 5 at 12 p.m. Friday’s match can be streamed on ACCNX while Sunday’s match can be streamed on ACCN.
