Jackets Roll to 4-0 Victory over Louisville

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis cruised to a 4-0 win over Louisville Friday night in the home ACC opener of the spring.

Taly Licht and Sabritt Dozier grabbed a quick 6-1 doubles win to get the first win of the night for Tech. Minutes later, Given Roach and Eleni Karantali took a 6-2 victory on court three to secure the doubles point for the Yellow Jackets.

No. 50 Alejandra Cruz made quick work of her match on court one with a pair of 6-2 set wins. Karantali and Seri Nayuki followed with quick back-to-back victories to earn the match for the Jackets, 4-0.

Georgia Tech improved to 11-0 all-time against the Cardinals.

Doubles

Alice Otis/Lika Peresypkina (UL) vs. No. 52 Alejandra Cruz/Seri Nayuki (GT) 5-3, unfinished Taly Licht/Sabritt Dozier (GT) def. Berta Miret/Elena Noguero (UL) 6-1 Given Roach/Eleni Karantali (GT) def. Germany Davis/Lucia Gallegos (UL) 6-2

Order of finish: 2,3

Singles

No. 50 Alejandra Cruz (GT) def. Alice Otis (UL) 6-2, 6-2 Taly Licht (GT) vs. Germany Davis (UL) 4-6, 4-4, unfinished Given Roach (GT) vs. Elena Noguero (UL) 6-1, 4-5, unfinished Seri Nayuki (GT) def. Lika Peresypkina (UL) 6-3, 6-2 Sabritt Dozier (GT) vs. Berta Miret (UL) 7-5, 2-1, unfinished Eleni Karantali (GT) def. Rebekkah Gaines (UL) 6-3, 6-2

Order of finish: 1,6,4

Tech’s home conference-opening weekend rolls on Sunday, March 1 against Notre Dame. First serve is set for 12 p.m. Admission is free for all 2026 home Georgia Tech women’s tennis matches.

