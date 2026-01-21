Jackets Return to Clemson for Orange & Purple Invitational

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s and women’s track and field team are set to compete at the Orange & Purple Invitational in Clemson, South Carolina on Friday.

Orange & Purple Invitational

Due to impending weather conditions in the area, the meet has been shortened to a one-day invite on Friday with the weight throw event on Thursday evening. Any additional updates will be sent across @GT_trackNfield on X.

Tech recorded three podium-place finishes in the previous iteration of the meet. Parker Buchheit ran a personal best of 1:18.38 in the men’s 600m to claim third, Gracie Marston placed third as well in the women’s 600m. Buchheit was the highest finisher amongst collegiate athletes in the event. Charlie Smith completed a 4:03.84 mile time to finish third.

Tahir Hines has strung together an incredible start through two meets, setting new personal bests and top-three records in the weight throw. His final attempt at the Vanderbilt Invitational went 19.80m to strengthen his hold on the second longest throw in school history.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GT_tracknfield), Instagram (GT_tracknfield), Facebook (Georgia Tech Track and Field) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com