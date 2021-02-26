Jackets Return Home to Host Syracuse

THE FLATS – Looking for its fourth straight win in Atlantic Coast Conference play, Georgia Tech plays the first of two straight home games Saturday with a noon tip against Syracuse at McCamish Pavilion.

Georgia Tech update – The Yellow Jackets, 6-5 since returning from its 17-day COVID pause, are alone in eighth place in the ACC standings and have a NCAA NET ranking of No. 38. Tech’s last two wins have come on the road by double digits at Miami (87-60) and No. 16/15 Virginia Tech (69-53), which followed a 71-65 home win over Pittsburgh on Feb. 14. The Jackets are 6-1 at home in ACC play this season.

Syracuse update – The Orange come to Atlanta having won six of their last nine ACC games and were on a three-game winning streak before their 85-71 loss at Duke Monday night. Syracuse is 2-6 on the road in the ACC, having won at Boston College in mid-December and at NC State on Feb. 9. Saturday is the final road game of the season for the Orange.

Broadcast information – Live TV broadcast on the ACC Network and live streaming on the ESPN app. Radio coverage is provided by the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Learfield IMG College and flagship station WCNN-Radio (680 AM, 93.7 FM) in Atlanta. The Tech broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM Ch. 380 (internet 970) and the TuneIn app.