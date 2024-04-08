Jackets Return Home to Host Southern

TOP STORYLINES



• Georgia Tech baseball returns home looking to stay hot, having taken a key road series at Pitt, and will start a four-game homestand with Georgia Southern on Wednesday, April 10.

• The Eagles are Tech’s sixth-most common opponent, having played 139 times since 1947. The Jackets own a 107-32 record against Southern, including 15-1 in their last 16 matchups.

• Tech once again won in Statesboro earlier in the year in dramatic fashion, scoring six unanswered in the seventh and eighth to win 7-4.

• Tech will look to its Top 2 hitters to help lead it down the stretch in Trey Yunger (.374) and Drew Burress (.360).

• Yunger was sensational at Pitt, hitting .429 for six hits with a double and home run, while Burress hit .364 with four hits and his 15th home run of the season.

• The true hero of the weekend was Matthew Ellis who was blistering hot at the plate, hitting .538 for seven hits, two doubles and two home runs for an OPS of 1.725.

• In total, seven Yellow Jackets are hitting .300 on an offense that’s hitting .300 as a team.

• Georgia Tech’s pitching staff dueled all weekend, holding a 3.46 ERA for the three-game series, allowing just 10 runs, striking out 24 batters and holding hitters to a .240 average.

• Freshman Tate McKee shined in his first ACC start, going 5.0 innings with nine strikeouts and allowing just one hit – a solo homer – to get the win.

• Tech will start RHP Logan McGuire, who has six starts on the season, including Game 1 against Ga. Southern.

• McGuire holds a 6.75 ERA with 27 strikeouts in 22.2 innings of work. His last appearance was March 30 vs. Boston College.