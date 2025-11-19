Jackets Record 16 Top-10 Program Times on Day 2 in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. – The Georgia Tech swimming and diving team continued its run in the Georgia Fall Invitational with 16 top-10 program record times recorded across multiple races on Wednesday.

Giovana Reis came four-tenths of a second off her program-best 200-yard freestyle time at 1:45.60 to notch the third best time in prelims. Reis set the school record at The Dual Meet Tournament at 1:45.20 and was the first Tech swimmer to claim a program best time of the season

Joao Caballero roared out to a fourth-place finish in the 100-yard breast prelims with a 52.67 time as the fifth-fastest time in program history. Stephen Jones secured the last A-finals spot in the 100-yard butterfly event after posting a 46.73

Nina Stanisavljević and Zara Masud kicked the night off with strong swims in the 100-yard butterfly finals with Stanisavljević claiming her second top-10 record of the day at 53.14 and Masud clocking at 53.61. Tuncer Berk Ertürk recorded his first top-five school record in prelims and blitzed past his first swim with a 3:46.68 to win the men’s 400-yard IM B-final.

Reis finished sixth in the 200-yard freestyle A-final with another top-10 program performance while Ricky Balduccini won his B-final race in the same discipline and recorded the fourth-fastest time in program history.

Caballero swam home sixth in the men’s 100-yard breaststroke A-final before the night closed with the relay races. The women’s lead team registered a top-five program best time at 1:30.33 with the men’s A-team clocking the seventh best on the Tech leaderboard.

The Yellow Jackets will start the day three with prelims beginning at 9:30 a.m. to qualify for the evening finals session at 5:30 p.m. Tomorrow’s events include the 100-yard backstroke, 200-yard breaststroke, 500-yard freestyle, 50-yard freestyle, and 400-yard medley relay races.

Georgia Fall Invitational Day 2

Top-24 Final Placement (Finals Time | Prelims Time)

W 100Y Butterfly 14. Nina Stanisavljević | 53.14 | 53.73 21. Zara Masud | 53.61 | 54.10

M 100Y Butterfly 8. Stephen Jones | 46.95 | 46.73 10. Robin Yeboah | 46.96 | 46.97 12. Brodie Johnson | 47.37 | 47.50

W 400Y IM 10. Kendal Chunn | 4:19.25 | 4:21.90 16. Anne Deedy | 4:22.91 | 4:22.66 18. Maria Webb |4:24.78 | 4:28.79 20. Lily Alderman | 4:27.99 | 4:30.03

M 400Y IM 9. Tuncer Berk Ertürk | 3:46.68 | 3:48.42 12. Henry Gibbs | 3:53.92 | 3:54.35 14. Lukas Vetkoetter | 3:54.29 | 3:55.16

W 200Y Freestyle 6. Giovana Reis | 1:45.95 | 1:45.60 12. Lili Gyurinovics | 1:46.67 | 1:47.18 16. Phoebe Wright | 1:48.22 | 1:47.50

M 200Y Freestyle 9. Ricky Balduccini | 1:34.26 | 1:34.57 14. Vitor Sega | 1:35.32 | 1:35.52 24. Chris Richardson | 1:36.73 | 1:36.60

W 100Y Breast 20. Annabel Smith | 1:03.74 | 1:02.73

M 100Y Breast 4. Joao Caballero | 53.44 | 52.67 10. Julian Killius | 53.32 | 53.78 17. Tobin Uhl | 54.20 |54.29

W 200Y Freestyle Relay 7. Georgia Tech – A | 1:30.33 12. Georgia Tech – B | 1:32.60

M 200Y Freestyle Relay 8. Georgia Tech – A | 1:17.88 15. Georgia Tech – B | 1:21.37



