Jackets Ready to Host Presbyterian

TOP STORYLINES



• Georgia Tech baseball looks to get off the schneid when it hosts Presbyterian on Tuesday, April 2 at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

• The Jackets and Blue Hose have squared off 11 times since 1939 and just once since 2016 – a 17-7 win over PC in 2022.

• The two teams were also paired up in the 2021 Nashville Regional, but wouldn’t face each other as Tech faced Vanderbilt and Indiana State twice.

• Tech is looking to get back on track after a tough couple of weekends, dropping series to No. 20 North Carolina and Boston College.

• At the top of Tech’s offense is two freshmen – Drew Burress (.370) and Trey Yunger (.352).

• In total, six Yellow Jackets are hitting .300 on an offense that’s hitting .303 as a team.

• Behind Burress and Yunger is Carson Kerce (.351), Cam Jones (.340), Payton Green (.330) and Parker Brosius (.320).

• In the last 10 games, true freshmen Kerce and Burress have both hit .350 or better with Burress hitting .361 and Kerce hitting .353.

• During the stretch, Yunger (.341) and Jones (.341) have also been hot from the plate.

• Burress continues to run a strong campaign for Freshman of the Year, currently leading all freshmen nationally in five statistical categories and all ACC freshmen in eight categories.

• Against the ACC, Burress and Jones have led the way with a .375 and .351 average, respectively.

• Carson Ballard will once again get the call on Tuesday, currently sporting a 2.49 ERA and 2-2 record in five starts.