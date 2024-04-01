Jackets Ready to Host Presbyterian

GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS (16-10) vs. PRESBYTERIAN BLUE HOSE (13-15)
April 2, 2024 • 6 PM
Atlanta, Ga. (Mac Nease Baseball Park)
Tuesday
TOP STORYLINES
• Georgia Tech baseball looks to get off the schneid when it hosts Presbyterian on Tuesday, April 2 at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.
• The Jackets and Blue Hose have squared off 11 times since 1939 and just once since 2016 – a 17-7 win over PC in 2022.
• The two teams were also paired up in the 2021 Nashville Regional, but wouldn’t face each other as Tech faced Vanderbilt and Indiana State twice.
• Tech is looking to get back on track after a tough couple of weekends, dropping series to No. 20 North Carolina and Boston College.
• At the top of Tech’s offense is two freshmen – Drew Burress (.370) and Trey Yunger (.352).
• In total, six Yellow Jackets are hitting .300 on an offense that’s hitting .303 as a team.
• Behind Burress and Yunger is Carson Kerce (.351), Cam Jones (.340), Payton Green (.330) and Parker Brosius (.320).
• In the last 10 games, true freshmen Kerce and Burress have both hit .350 or better with Burress hitting .361 and Kerce hitting .353.
• During the stretch, Yunger (.341) and Jones (.341) have also been hot from the plate.
• Burress continues to run a strong campaign for Freshman of the Year, currently leading all freshmen nationally in five statistical categories and all ACC freshmen in eight categories.
• Against the ACC, Burress and Jones have led the way with a .375 and .351 average, respectively.
• Carson Ballard will once again get the call on Tuesday, currently sporting a 2.49 ERA and 2-2 record in five starts.
