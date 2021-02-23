Jackets Ready for Midweek Matinee vs. Mercer

PARKING INFORMATION Parking for this weekend’s games is available in the Klaus Deck (E40) for $5.

No. 15 GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS (2-1) vs. MERCER BEARS (3-0) Wednesday, Feb. 24 • Atlanta, Ga. (Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium) 1 p.m.

• No. 15 Georgia Tech baseball readies for its first midweek contest in a nationally televised matinee against in-state foe Mercer on Wednesday.

• Mercer is Georgia Tech’s fourth-most played opponent in school history with the series currently standing at 170 since 1897. Mercer is Tech’s second-oldest opponent still around by seven days to Auburn.

• Georgia Tech leads 114-56 in the all-time series against the Bears from Mercer, Ga.

• The Jackets are coming off winning Opening Weekend against Eastern Kentucky in which it hit .280 for 5 home runs and 22 RBI, reaching base .402 as a team.

• Drew Compton and Luke Waddell led the way offensively, hitting .625 and .417, respectively. The pair combined for three home runs and each struck out once.

• Also hitting above .300 for the weekend was Andrew Jenkins (.364) and Stephen Reid (.333).

• Outside of Saturday’s loss, Georgia Tech’s bullpen looked every bit the part of its preseason promise.

• In his first start since April 2019, Brant Hurter allowed just one run in 4.2 innings, while Sam Crawford went 6.0 innings in his first career start for a 0.00 ERA.

• In relief, Luke Bartnicki, Hugh Chapman and Zach Maxwell provided hitless appearances, while Ben King also impressed in his inning of work.

• Freshmen Jake DeLeo, Jake Parada and transfer Justyn-Henry Malloy also contributed up to snuff – combining for five hits and four RBI.

• Wednesday’s ACC Network broadcast will mark Georgia Tech’s first home nationally broadcast regular season game since March 8, 2017 (vs. Pitt – W, 5-2)

• Georgia Tech will be playing its first games in the newly renamed Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

• In addition to the new name, Georgia Tech is also opening the fruits of the Phase II renovation, a $10 million complex that includes climate-controlled batting cages, a state-of-the-art player development center and premium seating.