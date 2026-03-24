Jackets Ready for FSU and Raleigh Relays

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s and women’s track and field teams hit the road and will compete in both the Terry Long FSU Relays in Tallahassee, Florida, and the Raleigh Relays this weekend.

Terry Long FSU Relays

Raleigh Relays

The Terry Long FSU Relays will open on Thursday with the hammer and high jump events at 3 p.m. with the 4x100m relay kicking off the track events at 6:05 p.m. Friday will begin at 10:30 a.m. on the field before the running events start with the 100m hurdles.

The Raleigh Relays hosted by NC State will open at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday before the 1500m sections start at 4:15 p.m. Friday will start with discus at 9:45 a.m. as the 100m hurdles event begins the track events at 11:45 a.m. Tech will only compete on Thursday and Friday of the three-day meet in Raleigh.

Tech kicked off the outdoor season at home as sophomores Tahir Hines and Claire Shelton each laid down top-five program performances. Hines’ hammer throw attempt of 60.00m was the furthest effort of any Yellow Jacket since 2006, strengthening his hold of the third best performer in the event. Shelton raced home to a 4:19.43 in the women’s 1500m race for the third-fastest program time, all three top-times coming this decade.

The weekend saw 14 overall podium finishes including two events victories by Shelton in the 1500m and Adaora Tagbo in the women’s triple jump at 12.31m.

The Jackets won seven total events in last year’s opener, sweeping the triple jump victories by John Watkins and Adaora Tagbo. Lottie Chapppell and Alexander Arrambide each recorded top-three finishes on both days of the home invitational.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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