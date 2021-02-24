Jackets Ready for 2021 ACC Indoor Championships

MEET INFO /// MEET SCHEDULE /// LIVE RESULTS /// DAY ONE WATCH LIVE /// DAY TWO WATCH LIVE

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech track & field enters the indoor postseason this week as the Yellow Jackets look to take on the 2021 Atlantic Coast Conference Indoor Championships in Clemson, S.C., on Feb. 25-27. Friday and Saturday’s events will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.

The Jackets have gotten some much needed rest and recovery over the last 12 days after competing for six straight weeks during the 2021 indoor regular season. Tech will be sending 22 women and 16 men to this year’s indoor championships. On the women’s end of things Georgia Tech has three athletes across four events ranked in the top-30 in NCAA Division I. The Yellow Jacket men feature two athletes ranked in the top-30 in the country in three events. The 2020-21 NCAA Div. I Indoor list can be found here.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL RANKINGS:

No. 13 – 3000m – Nicole Fegans (9:08.89)

(9:08.89) No. 16 – Pole Vault – Olivia Moore (4.26m/13’11.75″)

(4.26m/13’11.75″) No. 20 – 5000m – Nicole Fegans (16:06.50)

(16:06.50) No. 26 – Long Jump – Attallah Smith (6.14m/20’1.75″)

MEN’S NATIONAL RANKINGS:

No. 16 – 3000m – Andrew Kent (7:56.48)

(7:56.48) No. 17 – 5000m – Andrew Kent (13:47.84)

(13:47.84) No. 18 – Long Jump – Cameron O’Neal (7.61m/24’11.75″)

Multiple men and women have top-10 marks in the ACC heading into indoor championships. The entire ACC Indoor Performance List can be found here.

ACC WOMEN’S INDOOR LIST:

Mile No. 6 – Nicole Fegans (4:41.33)

3000m No. 3 – Nicole Fegans (9:08.89) No. 9 – Liz Galarza (9:24.36)

5000m No. 5 – Nicole Fegans (16:06.50) No. 9 – Liz Galarza (16:22.29) No. 10 – Mary Kathryn Knott (16:30.21)

60m Hurdles No. 3 – Taylor Grimes (8.30) No. 9 – Anna Witherspoon (8.50)

Pole Vault No. 2 – Olivia Moore (4.26m/13′ 11.75″)

Long Jump No. 3 – Attallah Smith (6.14m/20′ 1.75″) No. 8 – Taylor Grimes (5.92m/19′ 5.25″)



ACC MEN’S INDOOR LIST:

3000m No. 2 – Andrew Kent (7:56.48)

5000m No. 2 – Andrew Kent (13:47.84)

High Jump No. 8 – McKinley Thompson (2.06m/6’9″)

Pole Vault No. 4 – Brian Hauch (5.16m/16’11”)

Long Jump No. 5 – Cameron O’Neal (7.61m/24′ 11.75″)



A complete schedule of the 2021 ACC Indoor Championships can be found here.

