Jackets Ranked No. 59 in ITA; Cruz and Nayuki 52nd in Doubles

THE FLATS – Ahead of the first ACC matches of the spring, Georgia Tech was ranked No. 59 in the ITA rankings Thursday, in addition to Alejandra Cruz earning a No. 50 singles rank and a No. 52 doubles rank with Seri Nayuki.

Cruz is 6-1 this season in singles action and has victories over No. 7 Aysegul Mert (Georgia) and No. 37 DJ Bennett (Auburn). As a duo with Nayuki, the tandem has a 4-2 record in 2026 including a win over No. 13 Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz and Gianna Oboniye (Mississippi State).

Tech has a 4-4 record this season and earned a 6-1 win over No. 74 Rutgers last time on the court.

Tech begins ACC action Friday at No. 18 Stanford, set for a 4:30 p.m. ET first serve. The Jackets return to Ken Byers Tennis Complex Friday, Feb. 27 against No. 62 Louisville. Admission is free for all 2026 Georgia Tech women’s tennis matches.

