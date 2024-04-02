Jackets Rally to Walk Off Blue Hose in Extras

THE FLATS – With two outs in the bottom of the 10th and runners at the corners, Georgia Tech sophomore outfielder Parker Brosius laid down a perfect bunt single on a 3-1 pitch to drive home Vahn Lackey from third and walk off Presbyterian, 9-8, on Tuesday night at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets (17-10) showed grit and determination all night, scoring a run in five-straight innings after falling behind early to keep within striking distance.

LHP Brett Barfield and RHP Michal Kovala steadied the game on the mound after the Blue Hose (13-16) amassed an 8-4 lead, combining for 1.2 innings to get out of a jam and throw up zeroes when Tech needed them. Then veteran right-hander Dawson Brown (1-0) came in to dominate the final 3.0 innings for his first win of the season, mowing down all nine batters he faced and striking out seven.

Facing an 8-5 deficit entering the bottom of the ninth, Matthew Ellis breathed life into the dugout with a leadoff home run – his fifth of the season. But a flyout and a groundout out brought forth an even more daunting two-out, nobody-on situation for the Jackets.

Freshman Carson Kerce then worked a six-pitch at-bat for a walk to give Tech a base-runner before Brosius was hit by a pitch, giving them two. Freshman Ryan Jaros – who had only entered the game in the top-half of the inning as a defensive substitution – came through in the clutch, smacking a 2-2 pitch up the middle to draw ever-closer, pulling Tech within one.

A wild pitch would bring the house to a frenzy, allowing Jaros to move to third and Brosius to second, before veteran Trey Yunger drew a full-count, seven-pitch at-bat for a walk to load up the bases. Drew Burress then battled in another pressure-packed AB, working a nine-pitch at-bat where Burress faced two strikes for the final four pitches – still with two outs – to draw the RBI walk to tie the game.

Ellis would once again ignite the Georgia Tech dugout to lead off the 10th inning, belting a stand-up double to left center to put the winning run 180 feet away. Payton Green then laid down a terrific sacrifice bunt to push Lackey – who pinch ran for Ellis – to 90 feet away. After a strikeout and a full-count walk from Kerce. Brosius delivered the knockout blow to seal the win.

Yunger led the way with three hits on the night, as part of Tech’s five multi-hit efforts. Brosius finished with two RBI, while Cam Jones, Green and Kerce all had doubles – Green having two. Mike Becchetti also went 1-for-2 for the game with an RBI.

Presbyterian was led by Jay Wetherington, who went 3-for-5 with a homer and three RBI. RHP Tanner Smith (1-1) took the loss, surrendering the 10th-inning run in his only inning of work.

Georgia Tech heads back out on the road when it travels to Pitt on April 5-7. First pitch on Thursday is set for 3 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.