Jackets' Rally Falls Short at Louisville, 69-60

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – No. 13 Georgia Tech rallied to within five points late in the game, but Louisville walked away with a 69-60 decision on Sunday afternoon in the KFC Yum! Center. A trio of Yellow Jackets finished in double-figures paced by Kara Dunn as Tech dropped its second game of the season.

Playing without one of its leading scorers in Dani Carnegie, Georgia Tech’s (15-2, 3-2 ACC) offense fell short in the first half. The Yellow Jackets held the lead for six minutes, gaining its largest lead on a Dunn layup for a 13-9 edge, but the Cardinals used a 16-2 run spanning the quarter break to open a 25-15 lead. Louisville maintained control remainder of the half and held a 37-23 lead at intermission after shooting 60.0 percent in the opening two quarters.

Zoesha Smith and Ariadna Termis cut the score to 39-28 with back-to-back buckets to open the third, but Louisville regained an 18-point lead late in the period. However, Georgia Tech found a spark and Dunn ignited a 14-5 run into the fourth, slicing the score to 59-51 at 9:09 left to play. The teams would trade baskets over the next six minutes until Kayla Blackshear trimmed the score to 65-59 off a layup and pair of free throws. Tonie Morgan hit the back end of a pair of free throws to setup a 65-50 tally with 1:29 remaining, but the Cardinals held down the stretch and hit a pair of field goals to seal the win.

Tech shot 50.0 percent (24-48) paced by Dunn’s 18 points. Morgan added 13 points and a team-high six assists, while Chazadi Wright chipped in 10 points. The Jackets dropped the rebounding battle, 31-24, for just the second time this season despite Inés Noguero securing six boards.

Louisville scored 42 points in the paint and added 13 second chance points off 11 offensive boards to secure the win. Tajianna Roberts led the Cardinals with 16 points as Louisville finished with a 52.7 percent shooting clip. Louisville forced 16 Tech turnovers and converted the miscues into 22 points.

Georgia Tech continues this road swing at No. 3 Notre Dame on Thursday, Jan. 16. Tip is slated for 6 p.m. on the ACC Network.

GEORGIA TECH WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CELEBRATES 50 YEARS

Georgia Tech is celebrating the 50th anniversary of women’s basketball on The Flats this season. Under the direction of coach Jim Culpepper, Georgia Tech competed its first year in the Georgia Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (GAIAW) in 1974-75 before joining the ACC in 1979-80. Tech has seen many highlights over 50 years, including playing in the NCAA Tournament 11 times, with two Sweet 16 appearances (2012, 2021), and producing nine WNBA draft picks, featuring first round draft picks Alex Montgomery and Sasha Goodlett. In its first postseason berth in school history, Georgia Tech captured the 1992 National Women’s Invitational Tournament. Currently in its sixth season under head coach Nell Fortner, the Yellow Jackets have reach postseason play three times in the last five years.

