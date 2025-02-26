Jackets Power Past West Georgia

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball (7-2) scored in every run except the second, powering past West Georgia (4-3) by a final score of 16-7 on Wednesday evening inside Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium. Six different Yellow Jackets delivered mutli-hit days as Drew Burress, Vahn Lackey and Tyler Neises each posted three hits while Kent Schmidt (five) and Drew Rogers (four) combined for nine RBI in Tech’s largest scoring outburst of the young season.

On the pitching side, GT threw four freshmen arms, bringing in ACC Co-Pitcher of the week, Mason Patel, to quiet the UWG offense in the middle innings. The trio of Patel and freshmen Ryan Johnson and Adam McKelvey combined to pitch the final 3.1 innings scoreless while the offense put up eight over that same span.

QUICK HITS: THE TEAM

Tech improves to 7-2 and has won at least seven of its first nine games for the fourth season in a row.

The Yellow Jackets have won six-straight regular season games against in-state rivals.

The Tech bullpen struck out five, bringing its season total to 66 Ks– the most by a Tech bullpen through nine games since at least the turn of the century.

The Yellow Jackets lead the all-time series with West Georgia 12-9, following today’s result.

Tech swiped six bases today, the most in a game in three seasons (7 SBs vs. Campbell in the 2022 Knoxville Regional – June 5, 2022)

The Jackets connected for four doubles today off the bats of Kyle Lodise (5th of the year), Drew Burress (4th of the year), Vahn Lackey (3rd of the year) and Tyler Neises (1st of the year). Tech has hit 29 doubles this season – the 2nd most in Division I.

QUICK HITS: THE BATS

Sophomore Kent Schmidt set a new career high with five RBI today – a SAC fly, a two-run home run and a two-RBI single.

set a new career high with five RBI today – a SAC fly, a two-run home run and a two-RBI single. His home run in the sixth inning was his second of the year and 4th of his career as he matched his HR output from last season in his ninth game of 2025.

The 🌭 bat stays 🔥@kentschmidt_ connects for his 2nd 💣 of the year to put us back in front ACCNX – https://t.co/YXNP0RP6Tq#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/EtfcdG1sLW — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 26, 2025

Schmidt extends his career-best on-base streak to 17 games with his performance today. He has multiple base hits in three-straight games for the second time this season after accomplishing that just once his freshman season.

extends his career-best on-base streak to 17 games with his performance today. He has multiple base hits in three-straight games for the second time this season after accomplishing that just once his freshman season. Sophomore Tyler Neises made his third start of the season and delivered a career performance – finishing a home run shy of the cycle and reaching base in all five plate appearances: 3-for-3 with a triple, a double, two walks, two runs and two RBI.

made his third start of the season and delivered a career performance – finishing a home run shy of the cycle and reaching base in all five plate appearances: 3-for-3 with a triple, a double, two walks, two runs and two RBI. It was the first triple of the season for any Yellow Jacket.

They were his first-career extra base hits – entered the game with four hits in 19 at bats over his career.

Freshman Alex Hernandez connected for his third HR of the season and third in his last five games. He has recorded at least one RBI in three-straight games and is the only underclassmen in Division I with a save (Feb. 16 vs. Old Dominion) and multiple home runs this season – one of only three players in total from Division I.

Freshman Drew Rogers mashed a three-run HR as a part of Tech’s six-run bottom of the seventh. It was his second HR of the year and second in as many appearances after hitting his first on Sunday against Marshall (Feb. 23).

mashed a three-run HR as a part of Tech’s six-run bottom of the seventh. It was his second HR of the year and second in as many appearances after hitting his first on Sunday against Marshall (Feb. 23). Rogers set a new career high with four RBI today – he has earned at least one RBI in each of his last three games.

Sophomore Drew Burress put together a three-hit day, reaching base in four of his five plate appearances. It was his second three-hit game of the year. He also came around to score a season-high three times.

put together a three-hit day, reaching base in four of his five plate appearances. It was his second three-hit game of the year. He also came around to score a season-high three times. Burress set a new career-high with his first multi-steal game in White & Gold – he stole two of Tech’s season-high six bags.

set a new career-high with his first multi-steal game in White & Gold – he stole two of Tech’s season-high six bags. He ended the game with his first outfield assist of the season – he set the GT record with 10 outfield assists last season.

Sophomore Vahn Lackey made his fourth start of the year at third base, flashing the leather for a beautiful play off a hard-hit grounder on defense while also mashing a career-best three hits for a 3-for-5 performance with a walk and two runs scored.

made his fourth start of the year at third base, flashing the leather for a beautiful play off a hard-hit grounder on defense while also mashing a career-best three hits for a 3-for-5 performance with a walk and two runs scored. It was his first-career three hit game and already his third multi-hit game of the year, matching his total output from last season.

Junior shortstop Kyle Lodise secured his sixth-straight game reaching base at least three times – securing a double while also drawing a walk and getting hit by a pitch.

secured his sixth-straight game reaching base at least three times – securing a double while also drawing a walk and getting hit by a pitch. Lodise went 1-for-4 with two runs scored and a stolen base – he has scored multiple times in consecutive games for the first time as a Yellow Jacket.

went 1-for-4 with two runs scored and a stolen base – he has scored multiple times in consecutive games for the first time as a Yellow Jacket. Lodise leads the team with a .556 on-base percentage this season and is slashing .455 avg. / .613 OBP / .818 Slug. over the last six games.

leads the team with a .556 on-base percentage this season and is slashing .455 avg. / .613 OBP / .818 Slug. over the last six games. The Brunswick, Ga. native has reached base in a career-best 21 straight games dating back to his time at Augusta University.

Junior Parker Brosius came off the bench today, going 1-for-1 with an RBI single and then picking up his second RBI off a bases loaded walk. He has now driven in multiple runs in two of his last three games while only getting one hit in that stretch – SAC fly, reached on an error off an attempted SAC bunt, bases loaded walk, RBI single.

came off the bench today, going 1-for-1 with an RBI single and then picking up his second RBI off a bases loaded walk. He has now driven in multiple runs in two of his last three games while only getting one hit in that stretch – SAC fly, reached on an error off an attempted SAC bunt, bases loaded walk, RBI single. Senior DH Nathan Waugh extended his on-base streak to 50 games with a walk today. He has reached base in all eight games he has appeared in this season after doing so in all 38 games last year, playing for Cornell. Waugh has successfully reached base in every game he’s played in since April 29, 2023.

QUICK HITS: THE ARMS

Freshman RHP Conor Chicoli made his second career start – getting twice as far into the game as his previous start, pitching 4.0 innings and striking out three for his first collegiate punch outs.

made his second career start – getting twice as far into the game as his previous start, pitching 4.0 innings and striking out three for his first collegiate punch outs. Senior RHP Mason Patel showed why he is the reigning ACC Co-Pitcher of the Week, coming in for the final out of the sixth before pitching a scoreless seventh to collect the win.

showed why he is the reigning ACC Co-Pitcher of the Week, coming in for the final out of the sixth before pitching a scoreless seventh to collect the win. Patel has now pitched 9.2 innings this season with a 0.00 ERA and only three hits allowed to go along with 12 strikeouts and only one walk.

has now pitched 9.2 innings this season with a 0.00 ERA and only three hits allowed to go along with 12 strikeouts and only one walk. He improves to 3-0 after picking up the win today – becoming the first Yellow Jacket pitcher to be 3-0 after only nine games since Xzavion Curry in 2018.

Freshman LHP Adam McKelvey made his first appearance of the season out of the bullpen, getting the final two outs of the game, including his first-collegiate strikeout.

Adam McKelvey made his first appearance of the season out of the bullpen, getting the final two outs of the game, including his first-collegiate strikeout. Freshman RHP Ryan Johnson pitched 1.1 scoreless innings in the eighth and ninth. He is one of six pitchers from the GT bullpen to boast a 0.00 ERA early on in the season and joins senior Mason Patel (3), senior Jaylen Paden (2) and freshman Cooper McMullen (2) as the only pitchers to do so over multiple appearances.

UP NEXT­­

The Yellow Jackets begin a weekend series against reigning MAC Champions Western Michigan (0-7) on Friday at 4 p.m. The series will be played Friday-Sunday at 4 p.m. (Friday) , 2 p.m. (Saturday) and 1 p.m. (Sunday). All games in the series will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on Twitter (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.