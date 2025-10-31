Jackets Post Strong Opening Day at Alabama Tournament

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Georgia Tech women’s tennis picked up six victories on the opening day of the Roberta Alison Fall Classic on Friday. Tech was represented by four Yellow Jackets in the tournament, which is being played at the Alabama Tennis Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets swept the first round of singles action, collecting four wins, three coming in three-set battles. Sabritt Dozier captured a straight-set decision over Summer Chandler of Tulane. After securing the first set, 7-5, Dozier cruised in the second set, 6-3. Olivia Carneiro, Given Roach and Eleni Karantali all rebounded from dropping first sets to collect wins in the final two sets. Carneiro battled Alabama’s Mary Sidelnyk, pocketing a 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 triumph, while Roach upended Campbell Ricci of Tulane, 5-7, 6-4, 7-5. Karantali concluded first round action, edging South Alabama’s Jana Rovira, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

A pair of Jackets also picked up singles victories in second round action. Karantali carried momentum into second round play, topping Mariangel Estrella (ETSU) in three sets. Karantali proved victorious in a first set tiebreak, 7-6 (4), but Estrella took the second set, 3-6. The Yellow Jacket claimed the win with a 6-4 third set victory. Carneiro led 2-0 against Manal Ennaciri (South Alabama) before the Jaguar was forced to retire.

Doubles action got the morning started with Georgia Tech represented by two teams. Roach and Carneiro pushed ETSU’s Alessandra Caceres and Mariangel Estrella to the wire, but dropped a 6-3 decision. Meanwhile, Dozier and Karantali faced Alabama’s Amina Salibayeva and Addison Bowman, falling 6-0.

Day two action resumes on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET with two rounds of doubles, followed by the final round of singles action.

RESULTS

First Round Singles

Olivia Carneiro (GT) def. Mary Sidelnyk (Alabama) 4-6, 6-1, 6-2

Given Roach (GT) def. Campbell Ricci (Tulane) 5-7, 6-4, 7-5

Sabritt Dozier (GT) def. Summer Chandler (Tulane) 7-5, 6-3

Eleni Karantali (GT) def. Jana Rovira (South Alabama) 3-6, 6-2, 6-4

Second Round Singles

Eleni Karantali (GT) def. Mariangel Estrella (ETSU) 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-4

Olivia Carneiro (GT) def. Manal Ennaciri (South Alabama) 2-0, ret.

Ksenija Rage (ETSU) def. Sabritt Dozier (GT) 4-6, 6-4, 6-3

Ichino Horikawa (Ole Miss) def. Given Roach (GT) 6-4, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (4)

Doubles

Amina Salibayeva/Addison Bowman (Alabama) def. Sabritt Dozier/Eleni Karantali (GT) 6-0

Alessandra Caceres/Mariangel Estrella (ETSU) def. Given Roach/Olivia Carneiro (GT) 6-3

